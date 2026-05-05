Range Rover Price Cut: Company Slashes Rates By Up To Rs 75 Lakh Ahead Of India-UK FTA

Jaguar Land Rover has made a big move in India, and it is already getting attention across the auto industry. The company has cut prices of its top-end Range Rover models by a huge margin, just before the expected India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



Massive Price Cuts Ahead of Trade Deal

The decision is not random. It is clearly planned. The company reduced prices of the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, both of which are imported as completely built units from the UK. This is important because the upcoming trade deal is expected to reduce import duties on such vehicles.

The price cuts are massive. The Range Rover SV now starts at Rs 3.50 crore, down from Rs 4.25 crore. That means a reduction of about Rs 75 lakh. The Range Rover Sport SV has also become cheaper, now priced at Rs 2.35 crore instead of Rs 2.75 crore earlier.

For a luxury buyer, this is a big difference. Even in the high-end market, a price drop of this size can influence decisions. The company seems to understand this well.

The move is linked directly to the India-UK FTA. The agreement is expected to bring down import duties significantly. At present, completely built imported cars face heavy taxes, sometimes going as high as 110 percent. Under the new deal, this could come down to 30 percent in the first year and eventually to 10 percent over time.

Instead of waiting for the deal to fully kick in, the company acted early. It reduced prices in advance. This shows a clear strategy. The aim is to pass on expected benefits to customers and keep demand strong.



Strategy, Impact and What Changes for Buyers

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, explained this clearly. He said, “We are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients,” and added that the move shows a “customer-first approach.”

At the same time, the company made it clear that not all cars will get cheaper. Locally made models like Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Evoque, Velar, and Discovery Sport will not see any price change. The reason is simple. These models are already made in India, so import duties do not affect them.

Even some imported models like Defender and Discovery will not see price changes. These are built in Slovakia and do not fall under the India-UK trade deal.

There is also a business angle behind this move. The company does not want buyers to delay purchases. Many customers were likely waiting for prices to drop after the FTA. By cutting prices now, the company is trying to keep sales moving.

Experts say this is not just about discounts. It reflects a larger change in how luxury cars will be priced in India. Once the FTA is implemented fully, more imported vehicles could become cheaper.

For now, though, this step by JLR is being seen as bold and strategic. It sends a message to both customers and competitors.

In simple terms, the company is not waiting for the future. It is preparing for it early.

“JLR India cuts prices of Range Rover SV, Range Rover Sport SV ahead of India-UK FTA rollout”



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