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Home > Tech and Auto News > Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: E-commerce platforms launching summer sales with major discounts on smartphones, including iPhone 17 at ₹71,900, along with deals across electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.

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Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 13:23 IST

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Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: The major e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon and Flipkart are all set to roll out their summer sales this month, giving jaw dropping discount across categories. However, the main focus on the upcoming sales will inevitably be on the iPhone deals; the e-commerce giants will be offering discounts on a number of other devices. The Amazon sale will begin at midnight on 8th May 2026 with early access to select devices such as Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at 12PM on 5th May while the Flipkart sales will start on 9th May with early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on 8th May 2026. 

Flipkart Sale Ad (Flipkart Summer Sale 2026)



Amazon Sale Ad (Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026)



Flipkart and Amazon sale top products and discounts (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

The sale on both the e-commerce giants will primarily focus on smartphones ranging from premium flagship to mid-range budget phones. If you are planning to upgrade your old device, then this sale will be a golden opportunity for you. 

Deals on Premium Flagship Phones (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

The e-commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts and offers on premium flagship handsets on top brands from Samsung To Google and Apple. These phones consists of powerful chipset, premium optics, and latest display and other flagship features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra  (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

The 2025 launch South Korean flagship will be available on a massive price cut during the summer sale on Amazon and the platform has confirmed that the flagship will be available at an effective price of Rs 94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Buyers can also opt for easy EMI options for ease of purchase. 

Apple iPhone 16 (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

Amazon has also teased a deal regarding the iPhone 16 which is currently listed at a price of Rs 69,900 and it is expected to go below Rs 65,000 during the upcoming summer sale. 

Apple iPhone 17 

Flipkart has also revealed its deal on the iPhone 17. The 2026 flagship device from Apple will be available at a starting price of Rs 71,900 after offers and bank discount. 

Google Pixel 10 

The latest flagship smartphone from Google, Pixel 10. The handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 during the sale. However, it is not yet clear that the price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers. 

Mid-Range Smartphone 

E-commerce platform Amazon has also confirmed the discounts and deals on mid-range handsets. The iQOO 15R will be available a starting price of Rs 42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts whereas the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at a price tag of Rs 36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be sold at Rs 34,999. 

Complete list of smartphones on discount during sale

Smartphone 

Platform 

Usual/Listed Price 

Sale Price 

Key Highlights / Conditions 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G 

Amazon 

 

Rs 94,999 

Incl. bank & coupon; Early Access May 5 

iPhone 17 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 71,900 

Starting price 

Google Pixel 10 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 59,999 

Starting price 

iQOO 15R 

Amazon 

Rs53,999 

Rs 42,999 

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Incl. coupon 

OnePlus Nord 6 

Amazon 

Rs 52,999 

Rs 36,999 

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. CC EMI offer 

iQOO Neo 10 

Amazon 

Rs 45,999 

Rs 34,999 

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. bank offer 

NOTE 60 Pro 5G 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 27,999 

Starting price 

iQOO Z11x 5G 

Amazon 

 

Rs 22,999 

Incl. bank offer 

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G 

Amazon 

Rs 33,999 

Rs 21,999 

50MP Triple Camera 

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 19,999 

Starting price 

Note 15 SE 5G 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 17,999 

Starting price 

moto g57 Power 

Flipkart 

 

Rs 15,999 

7000mAh battery 

Tecno POP X 5G 

Amazon 

Rs 27,999 

Rs15,499 

6500mAh battery; Incl. bank offer 

OPPO K14X 5G 

Flipkart 

 

Rs14,499 

Starting price 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G 

Amazon 

Rs16,499 

Rs13,999 

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 

realme NARZO 90x 5G 

Amazon 

 

Rs13,999 

Starting price 

REDMI A7 Pro 5G 

Amazon 

Rs15,999 

Rs11,999 

Starting price 

Lava Bold N1 5G 

Amazon 

Rs13,999 

Rs11,999 

Incl. bank offer 

 

List of All Products and Discount on Flipkart

During the summer sale of Flipkart, you can also avail heavy discounts on other products such as Laptop, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Large Appliances such as Refrigerators, front load washing machine, air fryers etc., audio, accessories, and fashion. 

Category 

Product 

Discount 

Expected Price 

Key Offer 

Laptop 

MacBook Neo 

Up to 40% 

Rs 57,999–59,999 

Lowest-ever price + no-cost EMI 

Laptop 

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 

Up to 40% 

TBA 

Bank card + exchange stacking 

Laptop 

Asus ExpertBook P1 

Special pricing 

TBA 

No-cost EMI + exchange bonus 

Laptop 

HP / Dell laptops 

Up to 40% 

TBA 

SBI/HDFC card discount 

Smart TV 

55-inch 4K Smart TV 

~50% 

TBA 

Double discount during brand hours (7–11 PM) 

Smart TV 

Samsung Monitor 

Confirmed deal 

TBA 

Officially confirmed by Flipkart 

AC 

LG 1.5-ton 3-star (2026) 

Rs4,000 off 

Rs 31,490 

HDFC / ICICI / SBI card offer 

AC 

Samsung / Voltas / Daikin / Blue Star split ACs 

Up to 50% 

TBA 

SBI card + exchange = 12–18% extra off 

Appliance 

Refrigerators (bestselling) 

Starting from 

Rs 8,990 

Bank card + exchange stacking 

Appliance 

Front-load washing machines 

Double discount 

TBA 

Double discount during brand hours 

Appliance 

Air fryers & cookware range 

Confirmed deal 

TBA 

Officially confirmed by Flipkart 

Audio 

boAt Aavante Bar 2400 Pro (220W soundbar) 

Flash deal 

Under Rs 5,000 

With card discounts — standout value deal 

Audio 

Earbuds, headphones, speakers 

Tick Tock deals 

TBA 

Flash deals updated every hour 

Fashion 

Levi’s apparel 

Confirmed deal 

TBA 

Officially confirmed by Flipkart 

List of All Products and Discount on Amazon

Category 

Discount Range 

Key Highlights 

Laptops & Tablets 

Up to 75% Off 

Laptops up to 35% off; Tablets up to 70% off (e.g., Xiaomi Pad 8 at Rs 30,999) 

Home Appliances 

Up to 65% Off 

Heavy discounts on ACs, refrigerators (up to 30% off), and washing machines 

Amazon Devices 

Up to 45% Off 

Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle e-readers 

Fashion & Beauty 

Up to 80% Off 

Includes clothing, footwear (Puma under Rs 1,000), and watches 

Home & Kitchen 

Up to 70% Off 

Cookware, home decor, and storage solutions 

Daily Essentials 

Up to 60% Off 

Groceries, personal care, and household supplies 

Toys & Games 

Up to 70% Off 

Wide selection for all age groups 

Travel (Flights/Hotels) 

Up to 40% Off 

Hotels starting at Rs 3,599; 15% off bus bookings 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

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Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

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Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers
Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers
Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers
Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

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