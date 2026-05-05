Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Flipkart and Amazon sale top products and discounts (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

The sale on both the e-commerce giants will primarily focus on smartphones ranging from premium flagship to mid-range budget phones. If you are planning to upgrade your old device, then this sale will be a golden opportunity for you.

Deals on Premium Flagship Phones (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026) The e-commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts and offers on premium flagship handsets on top brands from Samsung To Google and Apple. These phones consists of powerful chipset, premium optics, and latest display and other flagship features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

The 2025 launch South Korean flagship will be available on a massive price cut during the summer sale on Amazon and the platform has confirmed that the flagship will be available at an effective price of Rs 94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Buyers can also opt for easy EMI options for ease of purchase.

Apple iPhone 16 (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)

Amazon has also teased a deal regarding the iPhone 16 which is currently listed at a price of Rs 69,900 and it is expected to go below Rs 65,000 during the upcoming summer sale.

Apple iPhone 17

Flipkart has also revealed its deal on the iPhone 17. The 2026 flagship device from Apple will be available at a starting price of Rs 71,900 after offers and bank discount.

Google Pixel 10

The latest flagship smartphone from Google, Pixel 10. The handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 during the sale. However, it is not yet clear that the price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers.

Mid-Range Smartphone

E-commerce platform Amazon has also confirmed the discounts and deals on mid-range handsets. The iQOO 15R will be available a starting price of Rs 42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts whereas the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at a price tag of Rs 36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be sold at Rs 34,999.

Complete list of smartphones on discount during sale

Smartphone Platform Usual/Listed Price Sale Price Key Highlights / Conditions Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Amazon — Rs 94,999 Incl. bank & coupon; Early Access May 5 iPhone 17 Flipkart — Rs 71,900 Starting price Google Pixel 10 Flipkart — Rs 59,999 Starting price iQOO 15R Amazon Rs53,999 Rs 42,999 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Incl. coupon OnePlus Nord 6 Amazon Rs 52,999 Rs 36,999 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. CC EMI offer iQOO Neo 10 Amazon Rs 45,999 Rs 34,999 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. bank offer NOTE 60 Pro 5G Flipkart — Rs 27,999 Starting price iQOO Z11x 5G Amazon — Rs 22,999 Incl. bank offer Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Amazon Rs 33,999 Rs 21,999 50MP Triple Camera Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Flipkart — Rs 19,999 Starting price Note 15 SE 5G Flipkart — Rs 17,999 Starting price moto g57 Power Flipkart — Rs 15,999 7000mAh battery Tecno POP X 5G Amazon Rs 27,999 Rs15,499 6500mAh battery; Incl. bank offer OPPO K14X 5G Flipkart — Rs14,499 Starting price Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Amazon Rs16,499 Rs13,999 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus realme NARZO 90x 5G Amazon — Rs13,999 Starting price REDMI A7 Pro 5G Amazon Rs15,999 Rs11,999 Starting price Lava Bold N1 5G Amazon Rs13,999 Rs11,999 Incl. bank offer

List of All Products and Discount on Flipkart During the summer sale of Flipkart, you can also avail heavy discounts on other products such as Laptop, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Large Appliances such as Refrigerators, front load washing machine, air fryers etc., audio, accessories, and fashion. Category Product Discount Expected Price Key Offer Laptop MacBook Neo Up to 40% Rs 57,999–59,999 Lowest-ever price + no-cost EMI Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Up to 40% TBA Bank card + exchange stacking Laptop Asus ExpertBook P1 Special pricing TBA No-cost EMI + exchange bonus Laptop HP / Dell laptops Up to 40% TBA SBI/HDFC card discount Smart TV 55-inch 4K Smart TV ~50% TBA Double discount during brand hours (7–11 PM) Smart TV Samsung Monitor Confirmed deal TBA Officially confirmed by Flipkart AC LG 1.5-ton 3-star (2026) Rs4,000 off Rs 31,490 HDFC / ICICI / SBI card offer AC Samsung / Voltas / Daikin / Blue Star split ACs Up to 50% TBA SBI card + exchange = 12–18% extra off Appliance Refrigerators (bestselling) Starting from Rs 8,990 Bank card + exchange stacking Appliance Front-load washing machines Double discount TBA Double discount during brand hours Appliance Air fryers & cookware range Confirmed deal TBA Officially confirmed by Flipkart Audio boAt Aavante Bar 2400 Pro (220W soundbar) Flash deal Under Rs 5,000 With card discounts — standout value deal Audio Earbuds, headphones, speakers Tick Tock deals TBA Flash deals updated every hour Fashion Levi’s apparel Confirmed deal TBA Officially confirmed by Flipkart List of All Products and Discount on Amazon Category Discount Range Key Highlights Laptops & Tablets Up to 75% Off Laptops up to 35% off; Tablets up to 70% off (e.g., Xiaomi Pad 8 at Rs 30,999) Home Appliances Up to 65% Off Heavy discounts on ACs, refrigerators (up to 30% off), and washing machines Amazon Devices Up to 45% Off Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle e-readers Fashion & Beauty Up to 80% Off Includes clothing, footwear (Puma under Rs 1,000), and watches Home & Kitchen Up to 70% Off Cookware, home decor, and storage solutions Daily Essentials Up to 60% Off Groceries, personal care, and household supplies Toys & Games Up to 70% Off Wide selection for all age groups Travel (Flights/Hotels) Up to 40% Off Hotels starting at Rs 3,599; 15% off bus bookings Also Read: Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

