Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: The major e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon and Flipkart are all set to roll out their summer sales this month, giving jaw dropping discount across categories. However, the main focus on the upcoming sales will inevitably be on the iPhone deals; the e-commerce giants will be offering discounts on a number of other devices. The Amazon sale will begin at midnight on 8th May 2026 with early access to select devices such as Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at 12PM on 5th May while the Flipkart sales will start on 9th May with early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on 8th May 2026.
Flipkart Sale Ad (Flipkart Summer Sale 2026)
Amazon Sale Ad (Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026)
Flipkart and Amazon sale top products and discounts (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)
The sale on both the e-commerce giants will primarily focus on smartphones ranging from premium flagship to mid-range budget phones. If you are planning to upgrade your old device, then this sale will be a golden opportunity for you.
Deals on Premium Flagship Phones (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)
The e-commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts and offers on premium flagship handsets on top brands from Samsung To Google and Apple. These phones consists of powerful chipset, premium optics, and latest display and other flagship features and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)
The 2025 launch South Korean flagship will be available on a massive price cut during the summer sale on Amazon and the platform has confirmed that the flagship will be available at an effective price of Rs 94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Buyers can also opt for easy EMI options for ease of purchase.
Apple iPhone 16 (Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026)
Amazon has also teased a deal regarding the iPhone 16 which is currently listed at a price of Rs 69,900 and it is expected to go below Rs 65,000 during the upcoming summer sale.
Apple iPhone 17
Flipkart has also revealed its deal on the iPhone 17. The 2026 flagship device from Apple will be available at a starting price of Rs 71,900 after offers and bank discount.
Google Pixel 10
The latest flagship smartphone from Google, Pixel 10. The handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 during the sale. However, it is not yet clear that the price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers.
Mid-Range Smartphone
E-commerce platform Amazon has also confirmed the discounts and deals on mid-range handsets. The iQOO 15R will be available a starting price of Rs 42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts whereas the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at a price tag of Rs 36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be sold at Rs 34,999.
Complete list of smartphones on discount during sale
|
Smartphone
|
Platform
|
Usual/Listed Price
|
Sale Price
|
Key Highlights / Conditions
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
|
Amazon
|
—
|
Rs 94,999
|
Incl. bank & coupon; Early Access May 5
|
iPhone 17
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 71,900
|
Starting price
|
Google Pixel 10
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 59,999
|
Starting price
|
iQOO 15R
|
Amazon
|
Rs53,999
|
Rs 42,999
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Incl. coupon
|
OnePlus Nord 6
|
Amazon
|
Rs 52,999
|
Rs 36,999
|
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. CC EMI offer
|
iQOO Neo 10
|
Amazon
|
Rs 45,999
|
Rs 34,999
|
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. bank offer
|
NOTE 60 Pro 5G
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 27,999
|
Starting price
|
iQOO Z11x 5G
|
Amazon
|
—
|
Rs 22,999
|
Incl. bank offer
|
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G
|
Amazon
|
Rs 33,999
|
Rs 21,999
|
50MP Triple Camera
|
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 19,999
|
Starting price
|
Note 15 SE 5G
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 17,999
|
Starting price
|
moto g57 Power
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs 15,999
|
7000mAh battery
|
Tecno POP X 5G
|
Amazon
|
Rs 27,999
|
Rs15,499
|
6500mAh battery; Incl. bank offer
|
OPPO K14X 5G
|
Flipkart
|
—
|
Rs14,499
|
Starting price
|
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
|
Amazon
|
Rs16,499
|
Rs13,999
|
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|
realme NARZO 90x 5G
|
Amazon
|
—
|
Rs13,999
|
Starting price
|
REDMI A7 Pro 5G
|
Amazon
|
Rs15,999
|
Rs11,999
|
Starting price
|
Lava Bold N1 5G
|
Amazon
|
Rs13,999
|
Rs11,999
|
Incl. bank offer
List of All Products and Discount on Flipkart
During the summer sale of Flipkart, you can also avail heavy discounts on other products such as Laptop, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Large Appliances such as Refrigerators, front load washing machine, air fryers etc., audio, accessories, and fashion.
|
Category
|
Product
|
Discount
|
Expected Price
|
Key Offer
|
Laptop
|
MacBook Neo
|
Up to 40%
|
Rs 57,999–59,999
|
Lowest-ever price + no-cost EMI
|
Laptop
|
Samsung Galaxy Book 4
|
Up to 40%
|
TBA
|
Bank card + exchange stacking
|
Laptop
|
Asus ExpertBook P1
|
Special pricing
|
TBA
|
No-cost EMI + exchange bonus
|
Laptop
|
HP / Dell laptops
|
Up to 40%
|
TBA
|
SBI/HDFC card discount
|
Smart TV
|
55-inch 4K Smart TV
|
~50%
|
TBA
|
Double discount during brand hours (7–11 PM)
|
Smart TV
|
Samsung Monitor
|
Confirmed deal
|
TBA
|
Officially confirmed by Flipkart
|
AC
|
LG 1.5-ton 3-star (2026)
|
Rs4,000 off
|
Rs 31,490
|
HDFC / ICICI / SBI card offer
|
AC
|
Samsung / Voltas / Daikin / Blue Star split ACs
|
Up to 50%
|
TBA
|
SBI card + exchange = 12–18% extra off
|
Appliance
|
Refrigerators (bestselling)
|
Starting from
|
Rs 8,990
|
Bank card + exchange stacking
|
Appliance
|
Front-load washing machines
|
Double discount
|
TBA
|
Double discount during brand hours
|
Appliance
|
Air fryers & cookware range
|
Confirmed deal
|
TBA
|
Officially confirmed by Flipkart
|
Audio
|
boAt Aavante Bar 2400 Pro (220W soundbar)
|
Flash deal
|
Under Rs 5,000
|
With card discounts — standout value deal
|
Audio
|
Earbuds, headphones, speakers
|
Tick Tock deals
|
TBA
|
Flash deals updated every hour
|
Fashion
|
Levi’s apparel
|
Confirmed deal
|
TBA
|
Officially confirmed by Flipkart
List of All Products and Discount on Amazon
|
Category
|
Discount Range
|
Key Highlights
|
Laptops & Tablets
|
Up to 75% Off
|
Laptops up to 35% off; Tablets up to 70% off (e.g., Xiaomi Pad 8 at Rs 30,999)
|
Home Appliances
|
Up to 65% Off
|
Heavy discounts on ACs, refrigerators (up to 30% off), and washing machines
|
Amazon Devices
|
Up to 45% Off
|
Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle e-readers
|
Fashion & Beauty
|
Up to 80% Off
|
Includes clothing, footwear (Puma under Rs 1,000), and watches
|
Home & Kitchen
|
Up to 70% Off
|
Cookware, home decor, and storage solutions
|
Daily Essentials
|
Up to 60% Off
|
Groceries, personal care, and household supplies
|
Toys & Games
|
Up to 70% Off
|
Wide selection for all age groups
|
Travel (Flights/Hotels)
|
Up to 40% Off
|
Hotels starting at Rs 3,599; 15% off bus bookings
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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