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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a slimmer design, improved hinge, reduced crease, and Exynos 2600 chip, likely at a July 2026 Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 12:01 IST

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

South Korean smartphone manufacturing company is reportedly gearing up for launch of its next foldable lineup which will consists of Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8. While the company has not made anything official yet, but the leaks and rumours have already started circulating all over the internet.  

Whereas the existing Galaxy Z Flip 7 already delivers a premium foldable experience with a flagship processor, premium display, and AI-backed features, the upcoming next generation foldable may tweak the formula in small but noticeable ways.  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: features and specifications

The company appears to be fine-tuning the design of the device instead of overhauling it. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to feature a slightly wider form factor, though the change is likely to be minimal. The media reports suggest that the upcoming fold will be 0.5mm thinner when folder and lighter as compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. 

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Media reports also claim a new hinge design, which is expected to enhance durability and help reduce bulk. The last generation Galaxy Flip 7 already uses an Armor FlexHinge and an Armor Aluminium frame. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display and a 4.1-inch cover screen; both the inner and outer screen comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. 

Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to take a big step forward by reducing or even eliminating the visible crease. If the reports turn out to be true, this could address one of the most noticeable drawbacks of foldable phones, making the display feel closer to a traditional slab smartphone. 

In terms of screen size, brightness, and refresh rate, the company may not make any major changes. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset. However, detailed performance figures are not known yet; the chipset upgradation should bring enhanced efficiency and better AI handling, especially as the company is pushing its device towards AI. 

While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may retain the 4,300mAh battery as Flip 7 supported by 25W wired charging. 

In terms of optics, the hardware is expected to remain unchanged. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel house a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch Timeline 

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event which is reported to take place on 22nd July in London, UK. The company could launch it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a possible Galaxy Z Fold 8 wide model. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

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