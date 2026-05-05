Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh Inches Closer To Rs 1,790 Crore Worldwide in Dramatic Surge

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47 Worldwide: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar, has achieved a significant achievement because it has spent 47 days in theaters. The film, which debuted on March 19 2026 has maintained exceptional box office success that enabled it to surpass Baahubali 2. The Conclusion, which is SS Rajamouli’s film, became the second-highest-grossing Indian film in history. The film reached its seventh Monday when it collected Rs 0.50 crore, which raised its total India net collection to an astonishing Rs 1,139.10 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Near Rs 1,790 Crore Milestone: A Historic Run Fueled by Ranveer Singh’s Stardom

The film achieved historical status, but it fell short of reaching the Rs 1,790 crore worldwide total because its current global earnings are estimated at Rs 1,789.50 crore. The film demonstrates its enduring popularity after seven weeks because it achieved both psychological benchmarks while showcasing Ranveer Singh’s stardom and Dhar’s effective storytelling.

Dhurandhar 2 Global Revenue Trajectory and the Domestic Powerhouse

The financial structure of this successful movie shows it has achieved two market leads, which no other Indian movie has accomplished. The film has introduced a new standard for “longevity,” which shows how long movies can remain popular throughout the current era of fast digital movie releases. The film has become the top Bollywood movie export for 2026 after it reached Rs 1,100 crore in net revenue in India.

Record Opening Week to Strong Seventh-Week Hold: Star Power and Story Drive Sustained Box Office Success

The massive domestic success began with a record-setting first week, which earned Rs 674.17 crore and created a strong financial base for the following weeks. Dhurandhar 2 maintained its appeal to multiple age groups through its different actors, which included Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. The film demonstrates its special ability to generate revenue during its seventh week because it combines high-concept action with deep emotional stakes.

Surpassing Industry Benchmarks and the Final Worldwide Stretch

The film has completed its theatrical exhibition. The film achieved its primary success through its historic ascent to the all-time box office rankings. Dhurandhar 2 has established a new record by surpassing the global lifetime gross of Baahubali 2, which many considered to be an unbreakable record for non-franchise-ending sequels. Although Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller will not surpass Dangal’s record because of Dangal’s historic success in China, the film has become the most successful Indian movie that did not receive a major Chinese distribution.

Global Box Office Boost and Record-Breaking Run Cement Film’s Blockbuster Status

The worldwide total of Rs 1,789.50 crore receives support from Rs 425 crore which NRI audiences and worldwide action fans brought to theaters for Singh’s performance as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film reached its commercial peak at Rs 1.790 crore on its 47th day, but it has become an enduring benchmark for Indian spy films, which has established its status as a commercial success.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Milestones (INR)

Day Worldwide Gross Day 1 ₹236.63 Cr Day 20 ~₹1,650 Cr Day 22 ₹1,661.23 Cr Day 33 ~₹1,756 Cr Day 40 ₹1,777.52 Cr Day 41 ~₹1,780 Cr Day 42 ₹1,780.82 Cr Day 46 ~₹1,788 Cr Day 47 ~₹1,790 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 Week-wise Worldwide Trend (approx)

Week Collection Week 1 ₹674 Cr Week 2 ₹270–280 Cr Week 3 ₹120 Cr Week 4 ₹55–60 Cr Week 5 ₹30–35 Cr Week 6 ₹15–20 Cr Week 7 ₹8–10 Cr

Top Highest-Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide (Apart from Dhurandhar 1 and 2)

Rank Movie Year Worldwide Gross (₹) 1 Dangal 2016 ₹2,000–2,100 Cr 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 ₹1,810 Cr 3 RRR 2022 ₹1,230–1,250 Cr 4 KGF: Chapter 2 2022 ₹1,200 Cr 5 Jawan 2023 ₹1,140–1,150 Cr 6 Pathaan 2023 ₹1,050 Cr 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 ₹960–970 Cr 8 Animal 2023 ₹910–920 Cr 9 Secret Superstar 2017 ₹900–910 Cr 10 PK 2014 ₹850–860 Cr

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