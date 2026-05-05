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Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

Met Gala 2026 also faced serious criticism—especially around its corporate ties. The involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez as honorary chairs, along with Amazon as a major sponsor, didn’t sit well with many online.

Met Gala 2025 (PHOTO: IG)
Met Gala 2025 (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 12:09 IST

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Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

The 2026 Met Gala, held on May 4, proved it’s no longer just fashion’s biggest night—it’s a full-blown cultural moment. With the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code centred on “Fashion Is Art,” the evening set out to turn clothing into something far more expressive, almost like pieces you’d expect to see in a museum.

And while the red carpet delivered on that promise, the reactions online told a more complicated story. For every person applauding the creativity, there was someone questioning the influence of money, power, and what the event is really becoming.

This year leaned heavily into bold, experimental dressing. Celebrities didn’t just wear outfits—they embodied concepts. Many looks felt less like couture and more like moving sculptures.

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Heidi Klum’s Marble Moment

Heidi Klum once again grabbed attention with a dramatic transformation. She appeared as a lifelike marble statue, drawing inspiration from 19th-century sculptor Raffaelle Monti. With detailed prosthetics and careful craftsmanship, she looked almost carved from stone. Online, people were both impressed and amused, with some comparing her to Hrithik Roshan’s museum disguise in Dhoom 2.

The Surrealist Wave

Designer Robert Wun emerged as one of the night’s standout names. His designs, featuring sculpted hands wrapping around the body, quickly went viral. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, users praised the theatrical quality of his work, calling it one of the clearest interpretations of the theme.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Goes Sheer: Celebs Turn Up The Heat With Bold ‘Naked Dressing’ Trend

Beyoncé’s Big Comeback

After a long gap, Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala—and instantly became one of the night’s biggest talking points. Her appearance dominated timelines, with fans analysing every detail of her look. On X, the Beyhive went into overdrive, speculating about hidden messages and what might come next in her music journey.

The Bezos Factor: Glamour Meets Criticism

For all its visual brilliance, the 2026 gala also faced serious criticism—especially around its corporate ties. The involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez as honorary chairs, along with Amazon as a major sponsor, didn’t sit well with many online. Critics argued that the event felt less like a celebration of creativity and more like a display of corporate influence. Calls to “boycott the Bezos Met” began trending, with some users describing it as an “oligarch showcase.”

Art vs Money

The conversation quickly expanded into a bigger debate: is the Met Gala becoming too commercial? Fashion insiders and content creators questioned whether sponsorships are starting to overshadow artistic vision. One widely shared comment summed up the mood with a biting line: “The Devil Wears Amazon.”

In response, Anna Wintour addressed the criticism, explaining that partnerships like these are essential to fund the Costume Institute and keep the event going. Beyond the fashion and the debates, it was the unscripted moments that truly captured attention online.

Sabrina Carpenter had a viral moment when someone accidentally stepped on her gown. Instead of reacting dramatically, she handled it with humour and ease. Social media quickly praised her calm response, calling it “peak professionalism.”

From stunning to slightly strange, every look found its audience—and its critics. Meme pages had a field day, joking that some outfits looked like “museum pieces that came to life” or “statues that forgot to stay still.” As always, the internet turned the gala into its own parallel show.

The 2026 Met Gala will likely be remembered for more than just its red carpet. It highlighted two very different sides of the event—one rooted in artistic expression, the other in questions about power and influence. On one hand, the theme pushed creativity to new heights, delivering some truly unforgettable visuals. On the other, it sparked a larger conversation about who shapes culture—and at what cost. In the end, the night didn’t just showcase fashion. It revealed how much the Met Gala itself is changing.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet | See Pics

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Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

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Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

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Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking
Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking
Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking
Met Gala 2026 Breaks The Internet: From Jaw-Dropping Looks To Brutal Backlash, See Why Everyone’s Talking

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