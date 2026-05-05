Met Gala 2026 Goes Sheer: Celebs Turn Up The Heat With Bold ‘Naked Dressing’ Trend

Attendees of the Met Gala are no strangers to “naked dressing.” Year after year, the red carpet becomes a playground for A-listers experimenting with barely-there fashion—sheer gowns, lingerie-inspired silhouettes, and diaphanous layers that blur the line between exposure and elegance. In 2024, Elle Fanning captivated in a glass-like Balmain gown that made her look like a real-life princess, while Emily Ratajkowski dipped into the Versace archives for a transparent, crystal-embellished ensemble. Clearly, the appeal of sheer dressing continues to evolve with each passing year.

With this year’s exhibition theme centred on “Costume Art,” exploring the human form across art and fashion, it was expected that “naked dressing” would take on even more imaginative interpretations. And the red carpet did not disappoint. From sculptural designs to delicate, barely-there fabrics, the evening was a masterclass in turning the body into a canvas.