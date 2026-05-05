Met Gala 2026 Goes Sheer: Celebs Turn Up The Heat With Bold ‘Naked Dressing’ Trend
Attendees of the Met Gala are no strangers to “naked dressing.” Year after year, the red carpet becomes a playground for A-listers experimenting with barely-there fashion—sheer gowns, lingerie-inspired silhouettes, and diaphanous layers that blur the line between exposure and elegance. In 2024, Elle Fanning captivated in a glass-like Balmain gown that made her look like a real-life princess, while Emily Ratajkowski dipped into the Versace archives for a transparent, crystal-embellished ensemble. Clearly, the appeal of sheer dressing continues to evolve with each passing year.
With this year’s exhibition theme centred on “Costume Art,” exploring the human form across art and fashion, it was expected that “naked dressing” would take on even more imaginative interpretations. And the red carpet did not disappoint. From sculptural designs to delicate, barely-there fabrics, the evening was a masterclass in turning the body into a canvas.
Naked Dressing Dominates Met Gala 2026
Altogether, the evening proved that “naked dressing” is far more than just revealing silhouettes—it’s about storytelling, craftsmanship, and transforming the human body into a true work of art.
Alex Consani
Consani delivered high-fashion drama, incorporating bold accessories and a confident take on the “naked dressing” narrative.
Sabine Getty
Getty’s look felt like a carefully curated artwork, using sheer elements in a refined and sophisticated way.
Lena Mahfouf
Mahfouf pushed boundaries with a sculptural statement piece that merged fashion with electronic elements, making her one of the most innovative dressers of the night.
Isla Johnston
Closing the lineup, Johnston wore a soft, pale blue-toned look that felt light, airy, and ethereal—offering a gentle end to a night of bold fashion statements.
Irina Shayk
Shayk showcased the softer side of “naked dressing,” wearing delicate, layered fabrics that felt ethereal while maintaining a sense of sophistication.
Doechii
Doechii leaned into experimentation, using bold accessories and an unconventional silhouette to explore different body types through fashion.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner brought a romantic perspective to the trend, wearing a gown that celebrated the female form with a dramatic back and bridal-inspired details.
Simone Ashley
Opening the lineup, Simone Ashley set the tone with an elegant, body-conscious look that embraced sheer detailing while staying true to the artistic theme.
Devyn Garcia
Garcia opted for a striking ensemble, pairing black gloves with a bold, swimwear-inspired silhouette that played with transparency and added a high-fashion edge.
Jesse Jo Stark
Stark’s ensemble channelled moody elegance, using darker textures and a body-hugging silhouette to interpret the theme.
Kate Moss
The iconic model returned to the Met Gala in a sheer Saint Laurent gown, leaning into the timeless slip-dress aesthetic she helped define.