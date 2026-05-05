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Home > Education News > MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip on its website.

MHT CET City Intimation Slip 2026
MHT CET City Intimation Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 12:18 IST

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MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip on its website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Now people who signed up for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test can see which city they will take the exam in. The city intimation slip is like a heads up for people to get ready to travel and figure out how they will get to the exam. The MHT CET 2026 exam is happening on May 10 and May 11.

What is the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip

The MHT CET city intimation slip is a document that comes out before the admit card. It tells people which city their exam will be in. Remember, this slip is not the final thing. It does not get you into the exam room. The real admit card will come out soon. The location of where to take the exam and more will be on the slip.

How to download the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip

Candidates will have to visit the CET Cell website to download the city intimation slip. They need to log in using their email ID and password. Then they can see which city they will take the exam in and save the slip for later. People should double-check all the details.

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What is on the MHT CET city slip

The slip has information like when the exam is, which group people are in and which city the exam is in. This helps people plan their trip especially if they have to go to a city.

When will the MHT CET 2026 admit card come out

The CET Cell will put out the MHT CET 2026 admit card soon. As candidates need this to get into the exam room. It will have all the details like the address, what time to show up and what people need to do. People should get a printed copy of the admit card for the exam day.

How do people get the MHT CET 2026 admit card

People can get the admit card by going to the website, logging in and clicking on the option that says ‘Get Hall Ticket’. Then they should check all the details. Keep a few copies just in case.

What should people do after they get the city slip

After people get the city slip, they should start planning their trip and make sure they know when the exam is. They should also keep checking the website for updates on the admit card. The MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip is a part of the exam process. People should stay on top of things. Get ready early so they do not have problems at the last minute.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details

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MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details
MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details
MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details
MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam City And Shift Details

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