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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, earns ₹68.92 crore worldwide in 5 days. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film thrives on global markets and strong fan loyalty despite mixed reviews and slow pacing concerns.

Patriot box office
Patriot box office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 13:44 IST

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

The high-octane espionage thriller Patriot which features Mammootty and Mohanlal, has successfully passed its first important Monday and Tuesday, showing a strong box office performance. By the end of its fifth day in theaters, the film has amassed a commendable Rs 68.92 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie, which Mahesh Narayanan directed, entered the market with massive expectations because it brought together two legendary figures of Malayalam cinema for their first joint appearance. The first round of critical reviews showed divided opinions because some reviewers praised the film’s technical excellence while others criticized its slow pacing. The movie has achieved financial stability because its lead actors who have established their stardom continue to attract international audiences.

Patriot Global markets Boost Revenue 

The financial path of Patriot shows an interesting connection to its international diaspora network, which it depends on for its financial growth. The Indian domestic market experienced a natural decline after the weekend surge, while the international operations drove all business growth. The international market generated 40.50 crore from a total revenue of 68.92 crore, which included revenues from the UAE and UK and North American markets. 

The film achieved its fifth day by securing a solid performance in its primary market of Kerala, which has generated a total net revenue of 24.54 crore across India. The political thriller maintains universal attraction because it presents contemporary themes about digital privacy and surveillance in a large-scale production, which appeals to international audiences who prefer high-quality films.

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Fan loyalty Keeps Momentum Despite Mixed Storytelling Response 

The continuous popularity of Patriot demonstrates a major development in contemporary Mollywood, which shows that the “Megastar” brand can succeed through public acceptance despite critical doubts. The occupancy rates during evening shows showed steady patterns because they maintained approximately 19% to 21% on a working Tuesday, which several mainstream reviewers declared as “mixed” throughout their evaluations. The character Dr. Daniel James, which Mammootty portrays in his role, proves his strength because he shows deep human emotions. The film has become a commercial success because it allows Mammootty and Mohanlal to act together after more than ten years. 

Steady footfall defies reviews; Patriot nears Rs 70 crore mark

The constant stream of visitors shows that many moviegoers prefer to see this film partnership instead of listening to negative reviews about the movie’s slow pacing. Patriot has reached the Rs 70 crore milestone, which establishes it as one of the most successful commercial ventures of the year, despite receiving mixed reactions.

Mammootty And Mohanlal Last Movie Box Office Collection

Actor Film Year Worldwide Collection
Mammootty & Mohanlal Patriot 2026 ₹68.92 crore (Day 5)
Mohanlal L2: Empuraan 2025 ₹240–262+ crore
Mammootty Bramayugam 2024 ~₹85 crore

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh Inches Closer To Rs 1,790 Crore Worldwide in Dramatic Surge

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Tags: Malayalam cinema 2026Mammootty Mohanlal filmPatriot box officePatriot worldwide collection

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty’s Thriller Holds Strong, Defies Mixed Reviews, Races Towards Rs 70 Crore Milestone Worldwide

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