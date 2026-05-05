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Home > Business News > Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 14:55 IST

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Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

Chandigarh [India], May 5: Breaking new ground in the Indian literary landscape, author Chinmay Rathee has released Synapse Order Vol. 2, the latest installment in what is widely recognized as India’s first original light novel series.

Originating in Japan, the “light novel” format blends fast-paced prose with manga-style illustrations. While the genre has a massive global following, it has historically been dominated by Japanese creators. Rathee, an LL.M. student at Chandigarh University, is changing that narrative by building a localized entry into the genre from the ground up.

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A New Chapter in Indian Publishing

Synapse Order first made waves in August 2024. Despite the rigors of studying blockchain and intellectual property law, Rathee developed a fully realized fictional universe, complete with:

  • Original Mythology: A consistent, near-future world-building approach.
  • Visual Storytelling: Integrated character sheets and illustrations.
  • Global Appeal: A style that resonates with fans of anime and series like Sword Art Online.

The Story: Past and Present

While Vol. 1 followed the protagonist Arone Corvo, a man with supernatural healing abilities hunted by a shadowy security organization, Vol. 2 shifts gears. Structured as a prequel, it explores Corvo’s earlier years within the military forces of Emerald Pines.

The new volume is designed to be “non-linear,” functioning effectively as a standalone entry point for newcomers while providing deep emotional context for returning readers.

“It’s a story about someone who became strong on the outside long before he figured out what to do with everything raging on the inside,” the author notes, highlighting the series’ focus on balancing high-stakes action with psychological depth.

Availability

With Vol. 1 already boasting a 4.6-star rating on Amazon India, the release of Vol. 2 solidifies the series’ position as a pioneer in domestic publishing. Both volumes are currently available in paperback and digital formats via Amazon India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release

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Chinmay Rathee’s Synapse Order – India’s First Original Light Novel Series Expands with New Prequel Release
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