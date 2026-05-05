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Home > Education News > UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form

UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has opened the UPTET 2026 application correction window.

UPTET 2026 Correction Window
UPTET 2026 Correction Window

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:07 IST

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UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form

The correction window for the UPTET 2026 application form has been activated by the exam organisers on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have already submitted the application form of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can make edits to their form within the given deadline. The application correction facility is an integral part of the screening process, as it allows applicants to rectify any errors on their application form before the final submission is locked. 

The concerned officials have asked candidates to read their forms thoroughly before submitting them as incorrect details may lead to discrepancies at later stages of recruitment.

What is UPTET 2026 application correction window

The UPTET 2026 correction window is a one-time facility that allows candidates to make edits or changes to the details provided by them in the application form. After the deadline, no candidates will be allowed to make any further edits under any circumstances.

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It is henceforth advisable for candidates to verify all details provided by them, including personal details, educational qualifications and uploaded documents.

Why is UPTET correction window important

This window is key in ensuring that candidates’ data is accurate and correct. Any incorrect details provided on the application form can render the candidate disqualified during document verification or at later stages of the selection process.

Since UPTET is a mandatory eligibility test for those applying to fill teaching positions in government and aided schools of the state, candidates must take care to ensure that none of their details are submitted incorrectly.

How to edit UPTET 2026 application form

Candidates can make corrections by following a simple process on the official website. They will be required to log in to the website using their one-time registration (OTR) ID and password.

After logging in, the candidates can access their submitted application form, make the required changes and submit the edited form. 

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

What is One Time Registration (OTR) in UPTET 2026

The commission has made the OTR system mandatory for all the applicants this year. Through this, the candidates have to create an OTR ID by feeding in their basic details.

The OTR ID serves as a permanent login credential to apply for the examination and also to make corrections in case of a need. 

It also helps avoid mistakes in the application process and makes it more convenient for the candidates.

What are UPTET 2026 eligibility criteria

UPTET is held in two levels, primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8). Candidates applying for the primary level must have completed senior secondary or equivalent exams with at least 50 per cent marks and a diploma in elementary education for not less than two years.

For the upper primary level, candidates must have completed graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and a diploma in elementary education or a BEd degree.

What are UPTET 2026 important dates

The registration process for this exam started on March 27 and ended on May 3, 2026. As the application correction window is now open, the candidates only have a limited time to make corrections. The exams are slated to be held on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the correction process at the earliest and ensure that all details are correct.

Any mismatch in the details will create problems in the recruitment process, which is why this is an important opportunity for the candidates.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
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UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form

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UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form
UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form
UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form
UPTET 2026 Correction Window Open at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Edit Application Form Direct Link and Steps to Edit Form

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