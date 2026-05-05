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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur: The sad murder has again brought out the utter necessity of enhancing the protection of women especially those in hazardous working conditions.

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested (AI Generated Image)
Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 12:06 IST

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Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

The Hassan district of Karnataka has witnessed the shocking crime whereby a young nurse was brutally murdered after allegedly engaging in an altercation with a man she knew. Reports have shown that the incident was as a result of the victim repelling against unwanted advances which resulted in a violent confrontation. The woman was killed by the accused who has since been arrested due to the belief that the accused attacked the woman in a rage. The case has led to anger in the region as real issues of insecurity of women in the region, as well as worsening violence, have been raised.

35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur, What Happened Here?

According to the Udayavani report, a very shocking case has been reported in Attihalli village, Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, Karnataka, where a 35-year-old nurse, known as A.R. Ramya, was killed following a brutal assault. Ramya, a widow who joined Bengaluru on April 28 to attend the funeral of her mother-in-law. What was to be a few days visit to be with family during a time of mourning turned out to be a tragic turn of events that ultimately cost her her life.

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur, Who Is The Accused?

Police officials say that the accused of the case is a 41-year-old man named Chandru, who allegedly approached Ramya and made inappropriate advances on her. When she declined and opposed his requests, the situation had spiked to a violent confrontation. The man, who was upset because of her rejection, attacked her brutally, causing her serious injuries, leaving her in critical condition. The extent of the attack has not only surprised the local residents but also the government.

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Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur, Was She Taken To Hospital?

Ramya was immediately taken to the Hassan District Hospital where the doctors did everything possible to put Ramya on her feet. Her injuries were too serious even with medical intervention and constant treatment. Two days after the incident, she succumbed to her injuries on April 30. Her death has brought her family in shambles, and with that, their heart had already broken with another loss in the family.

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur, What Does Post Mortem Report Say?

After the crime, the law enforcement officials responded promptly and proceeded to locate and arrest the suspect. There has been preliminary evidence that the assault was premeditated although a detailed investigation is still ongoing to determine the exact chronology of events. The body of the victim was taken to undergo post mortem examination and forensic teams have taken the evidence at the scene of the crime to bolster the case. Police have assured that all the angles are under investigation and justice will be enforced strictly.

Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur

The sad murder has again brought out the utter necessity of enhancing the protection of women especially those in hazardous working conditions. The community members and activists have demanded that the laws should be better enforced and people made more aware of their rights to prevent such cases in future. With the investigation going on, the emphasis is on making sure accountability is taken care of and other more general problems that lead to such acts of violence are addressed.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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Tags: Karnataka Shockernurse death karnatakaNurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Partsnurse dies after saying no to sexnurse dies for refusing sexnurse kicked private parts

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Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

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Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

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Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested
Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested
Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested
Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Nurse Dies After Being Kicked In Private Parts For Refusing Sex In Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

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