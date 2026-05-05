KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja’s film KD The Devil is showing a steady performance at the box office. In its first five days the movie has earned around Rs 16.27 crore worldwide. Even with competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, the film is holding its ground and keeping a stable pace. The action drama has managed to attract an audience in cinemas, especially over the weekend, and continues to perform decently on weekdays too.

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, KD The Devil has collected around Rs 13.97 crore in India so far. India gross is the same as the worldwide total, which stands at Rs 16.27 crore which means all the earnings are coming from domestic markets only.

The film has been shown in about 3,708 shows across theatres. The music is given by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography is handled by William David.

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection- Wise Days

Day Collection (Gross) Collection (Net) Shows Occupancy Day 3 (Saturday) Rs 2.40 Cr Rs 2.05 Cr 737 36.0% Day 4 (Sunday) Rs 2.75 Cr Rs 2.35 Cr 680 45.0% Day 5 (Monday) Rs 2.93 Cr Rs 2.57 Cr — —

KD The Devil Movie Story

KD The Devil movie story is a period action drama set in the violent underworld of 1970s Bangalore. The main character, Kali Dasa, played by Dhruva Sarja, is a simple and fun-loving young man who works as a kerosene seller.

Kali looks up to Dhak Deva, played by Sanjay Dutt, a powerful and ruthless don who is also known for his wrestling skills. Things start to change when Kali falls in love with Macchu Lakshmi, played by Reeshma Nanaiah, a strong and bold woman.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

On its first Monday, Raja Shivaji saw a big drop in box office collection which earned around Rs 5.60 crore. So far, the total gross collection in India has reached Rs 46.95 crore while the net collection stands at Rs 39.50 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Ritesh Deshmukh’s movie Raja Shivaji had an overall occupancy of about 21.5% across 5,145 shows on Monday. A large part of the earnings came from the Marathi version which stands at Rs 4.25 crore.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Day Wise

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹11.35 Cr 6,192 32.3% Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹10.55 Cr 6,275 28.9% Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹12.00 Cr 5,771 36.4% Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹5.60 Cr 5,145 21.5% Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹0.20 Cr (Live) 811 —

Raja Shivaji Story

Raja Shivaji’s story begins with Shivaji’s birth and childhood under the guidance of his mother Jiabai who instills in him a deep sense of justice. Shivaji captures his first fort, Torna which marked the first step toward building an independent kingdom.

Though he faces massive opposition from the Adilshahi Sultannate and the Mughal Empire. The movie shows the heavy price Shivaji paid for independence and the birth of the Maratha

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears Rs 50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run