KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Chirayu Rana Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

According to Sacnilk, KD The Devil has collected around Rs 13.97 crore in India so far. India gross is the same as the worldwide total, which stands at Rs 16.27 crore which means all the earnings are coming from domestic markets only.

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore. Photo: IMDB
KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 11:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja’s film KD The Devil is showing a steady performance at the box office. In its first five days the movie has earned around Rs 16.27 crore worldwide. Even with competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, the film is holding its ground and keeping a stable pace. The action drama has managed to attract an audience in cinemas, especially over the weekend, and continues to perform decently on weekdays too.

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, KD The Devil has collected around Rs 13.97 crore in India so far. India gross is the same as the worldwide total, which stands at Rs 16.27 crore which means all the earnings are coming from domestic markets only. 

The film has been shown in about 3,708 shows across theatres. The music is given by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography is handled by William David. 

You Might Be Interested In

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection- Wise Days 

Day

Collection (Gross)

Collection (Net)

Shows

Occupancy

Day 3 (Saturday)

Rs 2.40 Cr

Rs 2.05 Cr

737

36.0%

Day 4 (Sunday)

Rs 2.75 Cr

Rs 2.35 Cr

680

45.0%

Day 5 (Monday)

Rs 2.93 Cr

Rs 2.57 Cr

KD The Devil Movie Story 

KD The Devil movie story is a period action drama set in the violent underworld of 1970s Bangalore. The main character, Kali Dasa, played by Dhruva Sarja, is a simple and fun-loving young man who works as a kerosene seller. 

Kali looks up to Dhak Deva, played by Sanjay Dutt, a powerful and ruthless don who is also known for his wrestling skills. Things start to change when Kali falls in love with Macchu Lakshmi, played by Reeshma Nanaiah, a strong and bold woman.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection 

On its first Monday, Raja Shivaji saw a big drop in box office collection which earned around Rs 5.60 crore. So far, the total gross collection in India has reached Rs 46.95 crore while the net collection stands at Rs 39.50 crore. 

As per Sacnilk, Ritesh Deshmukh’s movie Raja Shivaji had an overall occupancy of about 21.5% across 5,145 shows on Monday. A large part of the earnings came from the Marathi version which stands at Rs 4.25 crore. 

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Day Wise

Day

India Net

Shows

Occupancy

Day 1 (1st Friday)

₹11.35 Cr

6,192

32.3%

Day 2 (1st Saturday)

₹10.55 Cr

6,275

28.9%

Day 3 (1st Sunday)

₹12.00 Cr

5,771

36.4%

Day 4 (1st Monday)

₹5.60 Cr

5,145

21.5%

Day 5 (1st Tuesday)

₹0.20 Cr (Live)

811

Raja Shivaji Story 

Raja Shivaji’s story begins with Shivaji’s birth and childhood under the guidance of his mother Jiabai who instills in him a deep sense of justice. Shivaji captures his first fort, Torna which marked the first step toward building an independent kingdom. 

Though he faces massive opposition from the Adilshahi Sultannate and the Mughal Empire. The movie shows the heavy price Shivaji paid for independence and the birth of the Maratha

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears Rs 50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhruva sarjaKD The DevilKD The Devil box officeKD The Devil box office collectionKD The Devil box office collection day 5Raja Shivaji box officeRaja Shivaji box office collectionRiteish Deshmukh

RELATED News

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears Rs 50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run

What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

Who Was Santhosh K Nair? Malayalam Actor Passes Away; Check Cause Of Death

Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

LATEST NEWS

Threesome Invite, Sex Abuse: What Chirayu Rana Alleges In Wild New Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase Executive Lorna Hajdini

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

SK Finance Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; AUM Crosses Rs. 15,755 Cr, PAT Jumps to Rs. 431 Cr

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date,Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

Who Is Claire Mazumdar, The Potential Successor To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw At Biocon?

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Out at polycetap.ap.gov.in: Check Rank Card Direct Link and Steps to Download

‘Stolen Verdict’, ‘Dirty Game’: Mamata Banerjee’s First Reaction After Big Bengal Loss, Claims ‘BJP Looted 100 Seats’, Calls Victory ‘Immoral & Illegal’

Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

Horoscope Today May 5, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs, Lucky Numbers And Lucky Colours Revealed

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash
KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash
KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash
KD The Devil Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Earns Rs 16.27 Crore, Holds Strong Amid Raja Shivaji Clash

QUICK LINKS