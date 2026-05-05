Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash actor santhosh nair Diya Mehta breaking news US BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

Naagin 7 faced backlash after an unedited blue screen aired during a key scene, exposing VFX flaws. The glitch went viral, sparking memes and debate over TV production quality. Ektaa Kapoor responded with humor, highlighting the clash between big ideas and tight deadlines.

Ektaa Kapoor finally reacts to Naagin 7 VFX blunder
Ektaa Kapoor finally reacts to Naagin 7 VFX blunder

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 11:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

The supernatural world of Naagin 7 recently collided with a very mundane reality: an unfinished post-production timeline. Viewers were left baffled during a high-stakes action sequence featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s character, Ahana. A raw blue screen backdrop showed all the elements, including stunt wires and actors who were ready for a visual effects shoot that did not take place. The internet immediately seized on the glitch, with memes comparing the blunder to “running out of a free AI limit.” The production house had to recognize an unintentional technical error that transformed the intended dragon-transformation scene into a popular comedic disaster.

The Naagin 7 No-Budget Spectacle Paradox

The central issue of this dispute arises from the conflicts between high-concept storytelling and the continuous operation of Indian television shows. Ektaa Kapoor’s humorous admission that she needs Hollywood-level VFX for her projects which require dragons and airplanes, proves that industry practices show fundamental flaws. The series tries to create major visual effects to match the streaming platforms while the actual production work fails because of urgent deadlines.

Ekta Kapoor used humor to assign blame to her writers whom she described as “AI-hungry” because the studio environment required editors to produce content at an impossible level. The incident demonstrates that established production companies face the same danger as others when they try to create cinematic excellence with limited resources dedicated to television production.

You Might Be Interested In

Raw Footage to Viral Trend

The present moment demonstrates that instant digital feedback allows people to use technical mistakes as starting points for discussion. The audience’s sharp eyes transformed a visible VFX breakdown into a trending topic, proving that today’s viewers are highly attuned to the mechanics of filmmaking. Kapoor chose to respond to negative feedback instead of giving a public apology because this strategy better suits current brand management methods.

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

Viral Blue Screen Blunder Raises Stakes for VFX Quality in the AI Era

By reposting memes and using self-deprecating humor, she effectively pivoted the narrative from a “failure of quality control” to a relatable “behind-the-scenes” moment. Fans now demand better visual fidelity than what this “innocent” defense presents as evidence. The blue screen has become a viral trend, which demonstrates to creators that their use of advanced AI-generated visuals and CGI technology will reduce their tolerance for mistakes while their current “raw footage” will become future meme content.

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra Skipping Met Gala 2026 For A Secret Antarctica Shoot? What’s Behind Her Mysterious Varanasi Project

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ektaa Kapoornaagin 7Naagin 7 blue screen blunderPriyanka Chahar Choudhary

RELATED News

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears Rs 50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run

What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

Who Was Santhosh K Nair? Malayalam Actor Passes Away; Check Cause Of Death

Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

LATEST NEWS

HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

What Is JPMorgan Sex Abuse Case? Chirayu Rana, Lorna Hajdini Legal Battle Explained

Viral Video: Bennett University Student Laughs After Being Rusticated For Slapping, Abusing Junior: ‘Mujhe Nikal Diya Hai…’

Threesome Invite, Sex Abuse: What Chirayu Rana Alleges In Wild New Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase Executive Lorna Hajdini

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

SK Finance Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; AUM Crosses Rs. 15,755 Cr, PAT Jumps to Rs. 431 Cr

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date,Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

DC vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? CSK Coach Provides Big Update

Who Is Claire Mazumdar, The Potential Successor To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw At Biocon?

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Out at polycetap.ap.gov.in: Check Rank Card Direct Link and Steps to Download

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans
Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans
Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans
Was a Blue Screen Aired During The Latest Naagin 7 Episode? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Triggers VFX Blunder Row, Ektaa Kapoor Gives A Quirky Reply To Fans

QUICK LINKS