Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news mamata banerjee indian premier league Phuket parasailing death Chirayu Rana Assembly Elections 2026 Brazil plane crash BHEL Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

Cognizant may cut 12,000–15,000 jobs globally, mostly in India, as clients move away from fresher-heavy hiring. CEO Ravi Kumar S called it a global restructuring.

cognizant Layoff, credit: X
cognizant Layoff, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 17:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

Indian origin IT service MNC Cognizant is planning for major layoff worldwide. The company will reportedly fire 12,000-15,000 employees, with the bulk of the layoffs expected in India. The company is said to expect to incur between $230 million and $320 million in severance costs under its newly announced project leap, without revealing the number of potential job losses. The company has more than 3,57,000 employees with most, over 2,50,000 based in India.

The experts cited that the possible reason behind the layoff is that clients are increasingly moving away from traditional pyramid heavy staffing models.

One of the executives stated that “Customers are not okay with full pyramids anymore and don’t want to fund training freshers,” highlighting a structural shift in how IT services are being delivered.

You Might Be Interested In

How the estimate is derived

The estimate is based on the back of the envelope calculations using typical salary and severance assumptions across geographies.

In India, the average annual salary is assumed to be around Rs 15 lakh. With severance typically ranging around six months of salary which means around Rs 7.5 lakh per employee. Applying this to a significant portion of the restructuring outlay suggests that the India impact alone could run into about 12,000 to 13,000 employees.

Whereas for higher cost areas such as the United States where average salaries are significantly higher which is around $1,00,000 annually.

With severance ranging between four to six months, the cost per employee rises to roughly $50,000, which means fewer employees can be impacted for the same level of provisioning. Planting these assumptions across regions yields a global estimate in the range of 12,000 to 15,000 employees.

As per media reports, these calculations are indicative and based on broad assumptions around the pay, tenure, and geographic mix, and the final number could vary depending on how the restructuring is executed.

Cognizant has been a place where thousands of young engineers started their careers. For many, it was their first job, their first salary, and their first step into the corporate world. But now, things are changing fast.

The company’s new plan, called Project Leap, is not just about cutting costs. It shows a bigger shift in the IT industry. Clients are asking for leaner teams. They want skilled workers, not large teams filled with freshers who need training. This is making companies rethink how they hire and manage employees.

Inside the company, there is uncertainty. Employees are worried. Some are waiting for clarity, while others are already preparing for the worst. The scale of the layoffs could be huge, especially in India, where most of the workforce is based.

At the same time, the company leadership is trying to explain the situation. Ravi Kumar S, while speaking after the quarterly results, said, “It’s a global programme… various parts of the organization will go through the process.” His words made it clear that no region or department is completely safe.

The numbers tell a serious story. The cost of severance itself runs into hundreds of millions of dollars. This shows how big the restructuring is. But these numbers represent real people, real lives, and real careers. For new graduates, this change is even more concerning. The old model, in which companies hired a lot of new graduates and trained them, is slowly going away. Now, companies want talent that is already trained and ready to work. However, the situation is not completely hopeless. The IT industry is changing, and new jobs are opening up in fields like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. People who improve their skills may still be able to find work.

For now, though, the mood is tense. Employees are watching closely. The industry is changing. And for many, this could be a turning point in their careers.

Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CognizantCognizant Layoffslayoffs

RELATED News

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

ChatGPT To Launch Its Smartphone: Task-Based AI Instead Of Apps And Premium Processor — Know Why OpenAI Is Making A Phone

Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

Indian Oil Q4 On The Horizon: Will Earnings Impress And Dividends Follow? May 18 In Focus

I Won’t Quit: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bengal Polls But Refuses To Resign | What Happens Now?

SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

Watch Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Woman In Mumbai’s Malvani As Bystanders Remain Silent; Accused Flees

The Rs 50,000 Crore Problem India’s Software Industry Refuses to Talk About — And How Algoshack Technologies Is Solving It from Bengaluru

MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring
Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring
Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring
Cognizant Layoffs: Company To Cut 15,000 Jobs Globally, Indian Employees Likely Most Affected, CEO Calls It Restructuring

QUICK LINKS