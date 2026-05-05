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Home > Sports News > Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC host East Bengal FC in ISL 2026 at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. Check MCFC vs EBFC live streaming, telecast on Sony Sports Network, Fancode app, match time 7:30 PM, as both teams aim to climb the ISL points table.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal Live Streaming Image Credit: X
Mumbai City vs East Bengal Live Streaming Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 16:36 IST

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Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming: The Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai will host a crucial match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League 2025–2026 season. The game is really important at home because Mumbai City has lost its last few games and needs to win. East Bengal, meanwhile, had a respectable start to the season and created some quality football. They are now fifth on the table with 18 points. A victory over Mumbai City FC will put them in a strong position. 

East Bengal has scored 17 goals, more than any other side this season. Scoring goals has not been a problem for them. Without important players like Anwar Ali, they defeated Odisha FC 3-0, but coach Oscar Bruzon won’t take Mumbai City lightly. Miguel, whose ban was lifted by the AIFF following the club’s successful appeal, will also play for East Bengal. Mumbai will be determined to take advantage of their home advantage after a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC. Mumbai has won six of the ten games played between the two teams, while East Bengal has only managed one.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match take place?

The Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 5th May 2026.

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When will the Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match start?

The Mumbai City vs East Bengal Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Tuesday, 5th May.

Where will the Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match be played?

The Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Where to watch the Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match in India?

The Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Mumbai City vs East Bengal Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City Predicted Lineup: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Akash Mishra, Nuno Reis, Bijay Chhetri, Valpuia, Lalnuntluanga, Joni Kauko, Noufal, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Jeakson Singh, Kevin Sibille, Anwar Ali, PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Anton Horup, Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari

MCFC vs EBFC: Mumbai City Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
Apr 25, 2026 Bengaluru FC Away Draw 0–0
April 18, 2026 FC Goa Away Loss 0–2
Apr 9, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Draw 1–1
Apr 5, 2026 Odisha FC Home Win 1–0
Mar 20, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Away Win 1–0

MCFC vs EBFC: East Bengal Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
Apr 28, 2026 Odisha FC Home Win 3–0
Apr 16, 2026 Bengaluru FC Home Draw 3–3
Apr 11, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Away Win 3–1
Mar 23, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home Win 7–0
Mar 14, 2026 Kerala Blasters Home Draw 1–1

Also Read: Lionel Messi The Real Dhurandhar! BJP’s Win In West Bengal Elections Triggers Meme Fest As TMC Gets Bashed For Unsuccessful GOAT India Tour Visit In Kolkata

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Tags: East BengalIndian Super LeagueISL 2026MCFC vs EBFCMCFC vs EBFC Live StreamingMumbai CityMumbai City FC vs East Bengal FCMumbai City vs East Bengal

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Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?
Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?
Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?
Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch MCFC vs EBFC Live Match?

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