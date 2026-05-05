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Home > Education News > SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 results on its official website.

SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result
SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 16:50 IST

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SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 results on its main website. Candidates who took the entrance test can get their scorecards by signing in at srmist.edu.in. After the release, there was a lot of activity on the site, which caused it to slow down or not work for a while for some users. If candidates have trouble checking their results, they are advised to stay calm and try again later.

When was SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result declared

The SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result was declared on May 5. The announcement is a significant step in the admission process for BTech aspirants into SRM campuses. This result will decide whether candidates can move on to counselling and seat allotment.

How to check SRMJEEE 2026 result online

Candidates can easily get their scorecards. They just have to go to the main website and use the “SRM Exam Results” link on the home page. Then, candidates have to sign in with their registered email ID and password. The result will be shown on the screen. Students should download and keep the scorecard for later use.

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What details are mentioned in SRMJEEE scorecard

The scorecard has important details about the exam and how well the candidate did. It usually has the candidate’s name, application number, the marks scored, and qualifying status clearly. Candidates should check the information on the scorecard carefully and let the authorities know if something is wrong as soon as possible.

Why is SRMJEEE result important for admission

The SRMJEEE result is very important when deciding if someone can join engineering courses. If they pass, they can take part in the counselling round. Depending on how well students do, they will be given seats in BTech courses at different SRM campuses. If the score is higher, they will have a better chance of getting the seat they want.

What are SRMJEEE Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam dates

The SRMJEEE result is very important when deciding if someone can join engineering courses. If you pass, you can take part in the counselling round. Depending on how well you do, you will be given seats in BTech courses at different SRM campuses. If your score is higher, you will have a better chance of getting the seat you want. It is likely that the institute will also share the topper list at the same time or soon after the result is out.

How is SRMJEEE exam conducted

SRMJEEE is conducted in a remote proctored mode, enabling candidates to take the exam from home under monitored conditions. The test is based on the Class 12 syllabus. There are multiple-choice questions from physics, chemistry, and mathematics. These questions are meant to judge the candidates’ subject knowledge and problem-solving abilities. The announcement of SRMJEEE 2026 phase 1 results is just the start of the admission process.

Candidates should check the official announcements for updates about counselling time and other processes.

Also Read: UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

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SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

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SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download
SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download
SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download
SRMJEEE Result 2026 Declared at srmist.edu.in: Check Phase 1 Scorecard Direct Link and Steps to Download

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