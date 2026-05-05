Kalita Majhi’s Journey From Booth Worker To MLA: Househelp-Turned BJP Candidate Clinches Ausgram Seat With Over 12,000-Vote Victory In West Bengal

Kalita Majhi’s story is an inspiring one. In doing so, she has made a journey visible for all in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw her win the Ausgram seat and achieve a historic personal and political milestone. As the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she defeated her opponents by a margin of 12,535 votes, taking her out of a life of daily struggle and to the extraordinary position of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Until recently, she earned about Rs 2,500 per month as a domestic helper; her success, therefore, is an incredible example of the power of persistence, resilience and moving forward with little means and no resources. The success of Kalita Majhi’s story is now a topic of discussion in West Bengal’s political landscape for everyone.

Kalita Majhi: Who she is and the life she comes from

As per reports, Kalita Majhi was raised in a low-income home in Kashemnagar, Mangalkot, where poverty impacted her childhood. She was part of a family with 7 sisters and 1 brother. Her father was a daily wage labourer, and their family was very poor. Because of these circumstances, Kalita also had to leave school before the age of 12. After she left school, she began working for various families as a domestic helper to assist in supporting the family, which was the reality of the early life of Kalita Majhi.

Kalita Majhi: Family struggles and daily life challenges

The personal life of Kalita Majhi mirrors the struggles in her early life. As per reports, Kalita lives with her husband, who is a plumber. Together they have kept their household together during many years of financial distress. Kalita and her husband are raising their son Parth, currently in Class 8. Although they have very limited income, they have not lost sight of their son’s education and basic needs. They have worked to balance developing an income so that they can survive with little to no financial security; this constant battle continues to be a major influence on the way Kalita Majhi lives her life.

Kalita Majhi: A decade-long political journey from grassroots

According to reports, Kalita Majhi has been in politics for a full decade. Starting out as a grassroots-level worker in the BJP as a booth-level worker, she developed over time into a name and presence in the BJP. In the 2021 Assembly elections, she was finally given the opportunity to run for office by the party, earning roughly 41% of the total votes cast during the election even though she did not win. However, her success and connections with the local community led to the party leadership’s decision to continue supporting her in the 2026 election; this time around, that support and trust in Kalita Majhi would pay off, positioning her in a place to continue growing politically.

Kalita Majhi: Electoral win, affidavit details and assets

Reports say that, Kalita Majhi won the election from Ausgram in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal by a margin of 12,535 votes. In her election affidavit, it was stated that she has two pending criminal cases against her; however, the nature of these cases are not severe. Her total assets consist of Rs 1,61,216, consisting of bank deposits and cash in hand, as well as LIC policies. Kalita’s husband has an immoveable asset, which is an 871 square feet house in the Purba Bardhaman district, that is worth approximately Rs 3 Lakh and was a gift from his father. This information about kalita majhi provides insight into her humble beginnings.

Kalita Majhi: BJP’s focus on grassroots leaders and reactions

The BJP’s plan to support local leaders who are well-known in their communities and have faced practical difficulties has been demonstrated by Kalita Majhi winning the seat. When Majhi won, the National General Secretary of the BJP, BL Santhosh stated that the BJP acknowledges both talent and hard work; does not matter from which background, the BJP considers “hardwork and talent” to be the basis of their party. The candidacy of Kalita Majhi has created excitement among party workers, and several local workers view her as an approachable leader, making her much more relatable to local workers, subsequently solidifying the image of kalita majhi.

Kalita Majhi: A story reflecting wider political change in Bengal

The emerging prominence of political leaders from more impoverished backgrounds, including Kalita Majhi, in West Bengal is a much larger trend occurring throughout the state. Chandana Bauri from Saltora (Bankura District) also has a humble background as a daily wage earner and has begun to assume an active role on the ground similar to that of Kalita Majhi. The struggle and aspirations of both women are very similar, which adds another dimension to the story of Kalita Majhi.

Kalita Majhi: A symbol of perseverance and representation

Kalita Majhi has come a long way from being a domestic worker to being elected into State Assembly. She represents the gradual opening up of politics to all sections of the community. Her story is more than winning a single election; it embodies ideas of representation and inclusion and provides evidence that individuals can initiate change even if they began with nothing. For many, Kalita Majhi represents a beacon of hope.

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