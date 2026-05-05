Who Is Claire Mazumdar, The Potential Successor To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw At Biocon?

Biocon Succession Plan: Biocon founder and chairperson Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has set in motion a formal succession plan for the biotechnology company, identifying her niece Claire Mazumdar as her successor, Fortune India reports in an interview. The move is a key step in long-term leadership planning at one of India’s most important bioscience organisations.

Mazumdar-Shaw started Biocon over four decades ago and has no children, and she said she is working to ensure a smooth transition for the company’s next phase of growth that is likely to be driven by advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

“I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands,” Mazumdar-Shaw told Fortune India. “I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company.”

Biocon succession plan: Who is Claire Mazumdar?

Claire Mazumdar is Founder and CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a NASDAQ-listed biotech company fostered by Biocon. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from MIT, an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a PhD in cancer biology from Stanford School of Medicine.

She has previously worked at Third Rock Ventures and Rheos Medicines, where she contributed to company formation and business growth efforts. She was also instrumental in developing cooperation with Roche at Rheos.

Claire took over as CEO of Bicara in 2018, leading the company to its NASDAQ offering in 2024, when it launched with a valuation of more than $800 million. Fortune India said that the company’s market valuation now exceeds $1.6 billion even as its principal cancer medication is still in clinical trials.

Biocon succession plan: Claire Mazumdar’s Expanding Leadership Footprint in Global Biotech

In addition to Bicara, Claire is on the board of Relay Therapeutics and also on the board of Noora Health, a non-profit that trains family carers to improve healthcare outcomes. Journals like Nature, Cell Stem Cell, and Cancer Cell have published her scholarly research in tumour immunology and cancer epigenetics.

Mazumdar-Shaw also discussed a wider family ecosystem of science and healthcare knowledge that includes Claire’s brother Eric Mazumdar, a professor at Caltech who specialises in AI, and her husband Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Next Steps for Biocon

Following its NASDAQ offering and the succession plan, Biocon now owns a 10% interest in Bicara, and the plan is considered a possible long-term continuity strategy as the firm advances in biotech innovation. The transition plan reflects Mazumdar-Shaw’s ambition to align leadership with the emerging technologies that will define the future of healthcare.