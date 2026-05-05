UAE Drone And Missile Attacks: EU, Saudi Arabia Condemn Missile And Drone Strikes

International leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have spoken out against the recent suspected missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. They showed support for Abu Dhabi and called for fresh diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region.



Global reaction poured in following reports that the UAE had been targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks, with senior European Union officials and Gulf leaders issuing strong statements of condemnation and support.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the strikes represented a serious violation of international norms and directly threatened regional and global stability.



In a post on X, von der Leyen said, “Today, our partner, the UAE, was once again the target of a vicious missiles and drone attacks originating from Iran. I extend my full solidarity to @MohamedBinZayed, the people of the UAE, and our partners across the Middle East.”



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She added, “These attacks are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of sovereignty and international law,” warning that “security in the region has direct consequences for Europe.” Von der Leyen said the European Union would continue working with partners “on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, to bring an end to the Iranian regime’s brutal actions.”



European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also condemned the strikes, describing them as a threat to regional stability and dialogue.



In a post on X, Metsola said, “Today’s attacks by the Iranian regime against the United Arab Emirates are unacceptable and condemnable. They risk undermining efforts toward stability and dialogue in the region.”



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She added her “solidarity with the people of the United Arab Emirates and all those impacted,” and reiterated the EU’s commitment “to finding ways forward that allows people across the region to live in security and stability, free from violence.”



In the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia also voiced strong support for the UAE. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, during which Riyadh condemned the attacks and reaffirmed solidarity.



In its statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Crown Prince “expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the unjustified Iranian attacks that targeted the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and affirmed the Kingdom’s stand alongside the UAE in defending its security and stability.”



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also came out in support of UAE calling for de-escalation in the region.



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“Canada strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. We stand in solidarity with @MohamedBinZayed and the people of the United Arab Emirates and commend defensive efforts to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. Canada reiterates its call for de-escalation and diplomacy in the region,” Carney said.



France President Macron also voiced similar opinions. “Today’s Iranian strikes against Emirati civilian infrastructure are unjustified and unacceptable. As it has done since the start of the conflict, France will continue to support its allies in the Emirates and in the region for the defense of their territory.”



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Macron said conflict will only end with re-opening of Strait of Hormuz. “A lasting solution to the ongoing conflict will only come through the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to free circulation and a robust agreement that provides the necessary security guarantees to the countries of the region, particularly against the threats posed by Iran in nuclear, ballistic, and regional destabilization activities.”



Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB has quoted a senior Iranian military figure denying pre-planned intent to strike oil facilities in Fujairah. According to IRIB, the official claimed the incident stemmed from “US military adventurism” involving efforts to create an “illegal passage” through restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz, and called for Washington to be held accountable.



Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. The ministry reported that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.



In an official statement posted by the UAE Ministry of Defense on X, it mentioned that the country’s defences have now intercepted hundreds of incoming projectiles since the beginning of “blatant Iranian attacks,” including a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAVs.



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Three Indian nationals have been injured after attacks took place in Fujairah. The Embassy of India in the UAE said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals.



In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, “Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.”



Khaleej Times had reported on Monday citing Fujairah authorities which said that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after an Iranian attack that resulted in a fire in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).



According to the report, the affected Indians have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.



Earlier, Al Jazeera and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Fujairah Media office, that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah Media Office said and added that there were no immediate reports of casualties.



This comes as the United Arab Emirates on Monday said that its air defences are engaged in dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones, which it said were from Iran.



Earlier, the United Arab Emirates had strongly condemned the targeting of an ADNOC National Carrier while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



Calling it a flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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