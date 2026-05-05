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Home > World News > White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far

White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far

White House Shooting: The United States Secret Service shot an armed suspect near the White House after the individual allegedly opened fire during an encounter; the suspect was hospitalised and is believed to be alive. A bystander sustained non life threatening injuries, and authorities confirmed there is no immediate wider threat as investigations continue and the area remains secured.

White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far (Image: ANI)
White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 09:34 IST

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White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far

White House Shooting: On Monday (local time), the US Secret Service reported that it had shot an armed person involved in a shooting incident close to the White House and advised the public to stay away as emergency personnel responded to the site.

White House Shooting: What Happened Here?

‘US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC,’ the agency’s Office of Communications wrote in a post on X. One person was shot by police; it’s unclear how they’re doing right now. Emergency personnel are responding, so please stay away from the area.’ A altercation broke out around 15th Street and Independence Avenue, just over half a mile from the White House and near the Washington Monument, when US Secret Service personnel shot an armed person, according to Fox News. Fox News said that Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel confronted the man after he grabbed a gun, citing a federal source.

White House Shooting: Who Was Hurt? 

A young bystander was hurt during the incident, according to Deputy Director Matt Quinn at a press briefing. “My understanding is they observed a print,” Quinn stated. “These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that… and they observed a visual print of a firearm.” “After making contact, that person briefly ran away on foot, pulled out a gun, and opened fire on our agents and officers,” he continued. They engaged and fired back. According to Quinn, the child who was hit “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries” and is being treated at a hospital. He also noted that Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting but said the two events were not connected.

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White House Shooting: Who Is The Suspect? 

Quinn declined to guess when asked if the suspect might have been aiming at President Donald Trump. “I can’t say_I’m not going to guess on that,” he replied. “Every time we police this region, I can attest to that. I’m not sure if it was aimed at the president or not, but we work tirelessly around the clock on every site. But we’ll find out. According to Fox News, the suspect was taken to a hospital and is thought to be alive. According to authorities, there was no immediate sign of a wider threat, and the situation was swiftly managed. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident and that the area has been secured, while urging the public to avoid the vicinity due to expected road closures.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

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Tags: breaking news UShome-hero-pos-5security incident Washington DCshots fired near White HouseUS Secret Servicewashington dc shootingwhite house shooting

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White House Shooting: Shots Fired, Suspect Shot At, Lockdown | What We Know So Far
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