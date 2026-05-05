Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani Stuns In 1800-Carat Jewel Look With 200 Rare Diamonds

Isha Ambani returned to the Met Gala in style, embracing the “Fashion Is Art” theme with a look that celebrated Indian heritage at its finest. The daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani wore a custom Gaurav Gupta saree that paid tribute to centuries of Indian craftsmanship and artistry. Her blouse alone was a marvel—adorned with over 1,000 diamonds and precious stones totaling more than 1,800 carats, brought to life by 40 artisans from across India.

Her stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, described the piece in detail: “It brings together heirloom old mine diamonds collected over time as part of Nita Ambani’s private collection with rare emeralds and polki [raw, uncut diamonds set in gold] along with contemporary fine cut pieces resulting in a piece deeply rooted in heritage yet striking in its presence.”

Adding a historic touch, the back of her saree featured a Sarpech—a traditional jeweled ornament once worn on a turban—originally owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad. The piece included antique emerald beads and rose-cut and table-cut diamonds, set using the traditional kundan technique. Though unseen, the reverse side carried intricate meenakari enamel work, further elevating its craftsmanship.

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The jewelry stood out just as much. A set of layered necklaces from Nita Ambani’s personal collection featured over 150 carats of old mine-cut diamonds, including one anchored by a striking 50-carat emerald from Lorraine Schwartz. As Adajania explained, the necklaces fall “in layered drapes that reflect a distinctly Indian sensibility of adornment, rich, cascading, and inherently expressive. Each stone carries its own past, its warmth and scale preserved, not refined away.” She adds, “Together, the pieces form a seamless dialogue between past and present, where Indian craftsmanship meets enduring materials like diamonds, emeralds, pearls, and gold, resulting in a language that feels both timeless and quietly modern.”

Completing the look was a delicate jasmine hair sculpture inspired by the traditional mogra paranda and gajra. “This work acts as a reinterpretation through an artist’s eye,” her team shared. “Each jasmine bud and bloom made from paper, copper and brass with Indian pigment paint was individually hand-made over more than 150 hours by Brooklyn-based artist, Sourabh Gupta.”

For the 2026 Met Gala, Isha Ambani once again brought Indian design into the global spotlight. Her custom Gaurav Gupta sari, woven with pure gold threads by artisans at Swadesh and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, blended history with modern expression. Drawing inspiration from ancient Indian frescoes, the saree featured hand-painted pichwai-style motifs along its border. Its earthy tones were enhanced with intricate embroidery techniques like zardozi, aari work, and relief embroidery. With over 50 artisans involved and more than 1,200 hours of work, the ensemble stood as a true testament to timeless craftsmanship.

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