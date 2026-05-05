Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

The road to the Met Gala is rarely quiet—but this year, it’s already buzzing with headline-making moments. From bold style choices to unexpected mishaps, the spotlight has firmly landed on two global icons who know how to command attention. Irina Shayk turned heads with a daring, near-bare red carpet appearance that instantly set social media alight, while Serena Williams found herself at the center of chatter after a wardrobe slip at a pre-Gala gathering. Together, their contrasting moments—one intentional, the other accidental—have sparked a wider conversation about risk-taking, scrutiny, and the ever-evolving language of fashion on the world’s most-watched stage.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk made a daring statement at the 2026 Met Gala, fully embracing the spirit of risk-taking on fashion’s biggest night. The 40-year-old model showed off her toned physique in a striking two-piece, near-bare look that aligned with the event’s theme, “Fashion Is Art.” Shayk wore a diamond-encrusted bra top with golden straps and a watch face placed at the center, turning a functional object into a focal design element. A pair of silver circular ornaments was all that covered her nipples, adding to the boldness of the ensemble.

She carried the concept further through her accessories, continuing the watch motif with gold and silver watch bands wrapped around her upper arms. Around her neck, she opted for a layered effect, wearing chokers at the top that also mimicked watches. In addition to the chokers, Shayk stacked several golden necklaces and added a long chain that extended down to her belly button, creating a dramatic vertical detail.

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She paired the statement bra top with a long, low-waisted black skirt that pooled elegantly at her feet, balancing the minimalism of the upper half with a fluid silhouette below. According to Vogue’s Instagram, the look was designed by Alexander Wang. Describing Shayk’s ensemble in a press release, the brand said, “Conceived as a wearable archive, the look draws on Surrealist principles, recontextualising functional objects as fashion. Chains replace seams and clasps replace stitching, while watches anchor the body as both closure and focal point.”

Serena Williams

Meanwhile, Serena Williams leaned into both the excitement and the occasional mishaps that come with fashion’s most high-profile event. The tennis all-star, 44, was in New York City for one of the most anticipated nights of the year—the Met Gala, set to take place on Monday, May 4, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the days leading up to it, the city turned into a hub of celebrity-filled gatherings and pre-Gala celebrations.

On Sunday, May 3, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos—the primary donors of this year’s Met Gala—hosted a kick-off event that drew several high-profile guests. Serena attended the gathering alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, making a stylish appearance in a ruched gray minidress with a dramatic strapless bodice. The outfit highlighted her legs and was paired with a gold Audemars Piguet watch, black stilettos, and sheer stockings.

However, by the end of the night, the stockings didn’t quite hold up, leading to a small wardrobe malfunction that Serena chose to laugh off. Sharing the moment on Instagram, she wrote, “Is the night even worth talking about if you didn’t get a rip in your stockings?” Her lighthearted take quickly resonated with fans, adding a relatable twist to the otherwise glamorous evening.

The gray minidress was just one of two standout looks Serena wore over the weekend. She also attended Anna Wintour’s party in a bold red sequin gown that pushed the boundaries in its own way. The dress featured an open back and a dramatically high thigh slit that extended far enough to reveal her backside, making it one of the more daring outfits of the pre-Gala circuit.

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