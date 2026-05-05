LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today donald trump Jeff Bezos met gala Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bangalore weather today aiadmk latest Met Gala news Ananya Birla Isha ambani Tamil Nadu election BJP vs TMC auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Irina Shayk turned heads with a daring, near-bare red carpet appearance that instantly set social media alight, while Serena Williams found herself at the center of chatter after a wardrobe slip at a pre-Gala gathering.

Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight (PHOTO: AFP/ IG)
Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight (PHOTO: AFP/ IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 08:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

The road to the Met Gala is rarely quiet—but this year, it’s already buzzing with headline-making moments. From bold style choices to unexpected mishaps, the spotlight has firmly landed on two global icons who know how to command attention. Irina Shayk turned heads with a daring, near-bare red carpet appearance that instantly set social media alight, while Serena Williams found herself at the center of chatter after a wardrobe slip at a pre-Gala gathering. Together, their contrasting moments—one intentional, the other accidental—have sparked a wider conversation about risk-taking, scrutiny, and the ever-evolving language of fashion on the world’s most-watched stage.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk made a daring statement at the 2026 Met Gala, fully embracing the spirit of risk-taking on fashion’s biggest night. The 40-year-old model showed off her toned physique in a striking two-piece, near-bare look that aligned with the event’s theme, “Fashion Is Art.” Shayk wore a diamond-encrusted bra top with golden straps and a watch face placed at the center, turning a functional object into a focal design element. A pair of silver circular ornaments was all that covered her nipples, adding to the boldness of the ensemble.

She carried the concept further through her accessories, continuing the watch motif with gold and silver watch bands wrapped around her upper arms. Around her neck, she opted for a layered effect, wearing chokers at the top that also mimicked watches. In addition to the chokers, Shayk stacked several golden necklaces and added a long chain that extended down to her belly button, creating a dramatic vertical detail. 

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026 Worst Dressed: From Cardi B To Kylie Jenner, Here Are Celebrity Looks That Shocked Fans And Missed The ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Completely

She paired the statement bra top with a long, low-waisted black skirt that pooled elegantly at her feet, balancing the minimalism of the upper half with a fluid silhouette below. According to Vogue’s Instagram, the look was designed by Alexander Wang. Describing Shayk’s ensemble in a press release, the brand said, “Conceived as a wearable archive, the look draws on Surrealist principles, recontextualising functional objects as fashion. Chains replace seams and clasps replace stitching, while watches anchor the body as both closure and focal point.”

Serena Williams

Meanwhile, Serena Williams leaned into both the excitement and the occasional mishaps that come with fashion’s most high-profile event. The tennis all-star, 44, was in New York City for one of the most anticipated nights of the year—the Met Gala, set to take place on Monday, May 4, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the days leading up to it, the city turned into a hub of celebrity-filled gatherings and pre-Gala celebrations.

On Sunday, May 3, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos—the primary donors of this year’s Met Gala—hosted a kick-off event that drew several high-profile guests. Serena attended the gathering alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, making a stylish appearance in a ruched gray minidress with a dramatic strapless bodice. The outfit highlighted her legs and was paired with a gold Audemars Piguet watch, black stilettos, and sheer stockings.

However, by the end of the night, the stockings didn’t quite hold up, leading to a small wardrobe malfunction that Serena chose to laugh off. Sharing the moment on Instagram, she wrote, “Is the night even worth talking about if you didn’t get a rip in your stockings?” Her lighthearted take quickly resonated with fans, adding a relatable twist to the otherwise glamorous evening.

The gray minidress was just one of two standout looks Serena wore over the weekend. She also attended Anna Wintour’s party in a bold red sequin gown that pushed the boundaries in its own way. The dress featured an open back and a dramatically high thigh slit that extended far enough to reveal her backside, making it one of the more daring outfits of the pre-Gala circuit.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: irina shaykMet Gala 2026Met Gala 2026 best dressedMet Gala 2026 celebrity looksMet Gala 2026 guest listMet Gala 2026 highlightsMet Gala 2026 live updatesMet Gala 2026 red carpetMet Gala 2026 risky outfitMet Gala 2026 themeMet Gala 2026 wardrobe malfunctionMet Gala 2026 worst dressedSerena Williams

RELATED News

Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

Met Gala 2026: Sabrina Carpenter Channels Audrey Hepburn In Dior Film Strip Gown Inspired By 1954 Classic Sabrina, Internet Says, ‘She Never Misses’

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani Stuns In 1800-Carat Jewel Look With 200 Rare Diamonds

Met Gala 2026: Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Indian Royalty Shines With Rare Uncut Diamonds From Jaipur, Pays Tribute To Grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

LATEST NEWS

Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be ‘Blown Off Earth’

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Final Results Of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry: Check Party-Wise Seat Tally Across States

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 5, 2026): Gold Below ₹1.5 Lakh, Silver Steady; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded

Met Gala 2026: Beyonce Makes A Royal Comeback After 10-Year Hiatus In Crystal Skeleton Couture

UAE Drone And Missile Attacks: EU, Saudi Arabia Condemn Missile And Drone Strikes

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, Ananya Birla Debut At Biggest Fashion Night; Manish Malhotra’s Tribute To Mumbai On Global Stage

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight
Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight
Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight
Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

QUICK LINKS