Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today 22 May, 2026 : Rain, Thunderstorms and Temperature Update for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Valley

Jammu and Kashmir had kinds of weather on May 22 2026. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir had skies and light rain and the temperature was rising. Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley were cool. It was likely to rain in the afternoon with thunderstorms.. Jammu division was warm. The Meteorological Department said it would rain lightly and there would be thunderstorms and strong winds and hailstorms in some areas. People who live in Jammu and Kashmir and tourists have been told to check the weather forecast in areas that are high up and can be affected by the weather because the weather can change and affect what people do outside and their travel plans.

Srinagar Had Nice But Rainy Weather

On Friday morning Srinagar was cloudy. It was raining a little. The temperature in Srinagar was 15°C and it was humid all day. It is likely to rain in the afternoon with thunderstorms. It will be cool in the evening. The temperature in Srinagar will not go above 20°C. It will not go below 15°C. The wind will be light to moderate. It will be strong when it rains.

Jammu Division Was Still Hot

Jammu division was hot and humid which is different from the Kashmir Valley. Jammu city was hotter than usual for two days. The weather officials said it will stay warm. It may rain a little in some areas and that will bring some relief. The temperature in Jammu will be around 30°C to 32°C. It will not go below 20°C. Other areas like Kathua and Samba were also very hot.

The Meteorological Department Said There Will Be Rain And Thunderstorms

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir will be cloudy till May 22. It will rain lightly. There will be thunderstorms and strong winds and hailstorms in some areas in the afternoon and evening. The wind will be strong in some areas. The authorities have told people to stay from open areas when there is lightning and to be careful when traveling in high areas because the weather can change suddenly.

The Weather Will Be Better Week

The weather forecast says Jammu and Kashmir will be warm and dry, from May 26.. It may still rain a little in some areas.

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