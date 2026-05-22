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Home > Regionals News > Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight

Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight

Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Assam is experiencing its pre monsoon as the weather is changing and the Northeastern part seeing a rise in the moisture level.

Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall (AI Generated image)
Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 16:00 IST

Assam is seeing a change in it’s weather as the people of Assam are seeing a change in the temperature and the people are experiencing cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning activity, fast winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall and this is all happening because winds from the bay of Bengal is carrying moisture with it and is forming clouds and giving the people some relief from the heat. Because of these winds monsoon is coming to Assam and the other Northeastern part of India. Many parts of Assam such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Nagaon are the parts which are witnessing humid weather conditions, dark weather, and rainfall activity throughout the day. Weather experts believe that these rain activity may increase in the coming days across the Northeastern India.

Assam Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Assam Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Guwahati 31°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 04:37 AM 06:03 PM 10:29 PM 08:10 AM
Dibrugarh 30°C Cloudy with moderate rainfall 04:24 AM 05:47 PM 10:12 PM 07:54 AM
Silchar 30°C Humid with thunderstorms 04:33 AM 05:55 PM 10:20 PM 08:02 AM
Jorhat 30°C Gusty winds and rain activity 04:28 AM 05:51 PM 10:15 PM 07:57 AM
Nagaon 31°C Cloudy skies continue 04:34 AM 05:58 PM 10:24 PM 08:06 AM
Tezpur 30°C Lightning and rainfall chances 04:32 AM 05:57 PM 10:23 PM 08:05 AM

Why Is Assam Witnessing Heavy Rainfall Activity?

According to weather experts, the moist wind coming from the Bay of Bengal, the increase in humidity levels, and atmospheric circulation in Northeast India are helping the rainfall activity in Assam. These weather conditions help create an environment where there can be storms, lightning activity, and rains in several parts of Assam. The unstable weather conditions in Assam are due to pre-monsoon activity being developed in the northeast region, according to weather experts. The high level of moisture in the atmosphere along with winds helps build up storms, whereas the humid condition in the air makes the atmosphere difficult for people to survive in. With all these weather conditions existing at once, Assam could expect thunderstorms, lightning activity, cloudiness, and rains in the upcoming days due to pre-monsoon systems in northeast India.

How Will Assam Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Train Services Minor weather-related delays possible
Flights Thunderstorm-related disruptions likely
Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases
River Areas Water levels may rise gradually

Assam authorities have warned the residence to avoid going out during lightning time as it can even get them electrified.

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What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Assam?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
22 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
23 May 2026 24°C – 30°C Cloudy skies continue
24 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Moderate to heavy rainfall possible
25 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Thunderstorm activity active
26 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Gusty winds and showers likely
27 May 2026 24°C – 30°C Rainfall intensity may increase
28 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Humidity remains high
29 May 2026 24°C – 30°C Frequent rain spells possible
30 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Cloud cover remains active
31 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Heavy rainfall chances continue
1 June 2026 23°C – 30°C Thunderstorms likely
2 June 2026 24°C – 30°C Rainfall activity continues
3 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Moist weather conditions
4 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Cloudy skies and showers
5 June 2026 24°C – 30°C Strong pre-monsoon activity likely

Weather experts believe that in the coming days Assam may see more things like humid weather conditions, thunderstorms, cloudy skies, lightning activity, and frequent rainfall in the coming days as the pre monsoon is coming in the Northeastern part of India.

Also read: Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures

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Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight
Tags: assam rainsassam weatherdibrugarh weatherGuwahati weathersilchar weathertemperature rise

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Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight

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Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight
Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight
Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight
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