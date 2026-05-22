Assam Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Guwahati, Silchar & Jorhat Brace For Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Forecast With IMD Insight

Assam is seeing a change in it’s weather as the people of Assam are seeing a change in the temperature and the people are experiencing cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning activity, fast winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall and this is all happening because winds from the bay of Bengal is carrying moisture with it and is forming clouds and giving the people some relief from the heat. Because of these winds monsoon is coming to Assam and the other Northeastern part of India. Many parts of Assam such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Nagaon are the parts which are witnessing humid weather conditions, dark weather, and rainfall activity throughout the day. Weather experts believe that these rain activity may increase in the coming days across the Northeastern India.
Assam Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Assam Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Guwahati
|31°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|04:37 AM
|06:03 PM
|10:29 PM
|08:10 AM
|Dibrugarh
|30°C
|Cloudy with moderate rainfall
|04:24 AM
|05:47 PM
|10:12 PM
|07:54 AM
|Silchar
|30°C
|Humid with thunderstorms
|04:33 AM
|05:55 PM
|10:20 PM
|08:02 AM
|Jorhat
|30°C
|Gusty winds and rain activity
|04:28 AM
|05:51 PM
|10:15 PM
|07:57 AM
|Nagaon
|31°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|04:34 AM
|05:58 PM
|10:24 PM
|08:06 AM
|Tezpur
|30°C
|Lightning and rainfall chances
|04:32 AM
|05:57 PM
|10:23 PM
|08:05 AM
Why Is Assam Witnessing Heavy Rainfall Activity?
According to weather experts, the moist wind coming from the Bay of Bengal, the increase in humidity levels, and atmospheric circulation in Northeast India are helping the rainfall activity in Assam. These weather conditions help create an environment where there can be storms, lightning activity, and rains in several parts of Assam. The unstable weather conditions in Assam are due to pre-monsoon activity being developed in the northeast region, according to weather experts. The high level of moisture in the atmosphere along with winds helps build up storms, whereas the humid condition in the air makes the atmosphere difficult for people to survive in. With all these weather conditions existing at once, Assam could expect thunderstorms, lightning activity, cloudiness, and rains in the upcoming days due to pre-monsoon systems in northeast India.
How Will Assam Weather Impact Daily Life?
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rainfall
|Train Services
|Minor weather-related delays possible
|Flights
|Thunderstorm-related disruptions likely
|Daily Life
|Humidity discomfort increases
|River Areas
|Water levels may rise gradually
Assam authorities have warned the residence to avoid going out during lightning time as it can even get them electrified.
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Assam?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|24°C – 31°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|23 May 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|24 May 2026
|23°C – 30°C
|Moderate to heavy rainfall possible
|25 May 2026
|23°C – 29°C
|Thunderstorm activity active
|26 May 2026
|23°C – 29°C
|Gusty winds and showers likely
|27 May 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Rainfall intensity may increase
|28 May 2026
|24°C – 31°C
|Humidity remains high
|29 May 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Frequent rain spells possible
|30 May 2026
|23°C – 29°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|31 May 2026
|23°C – 29°C
|Heavy rainfall chances continue
|1 June 2026
|23°C – 30°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|2 June 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Rainfall activity continues
|3 June 2026
|24°C – 31°C
|Moist weather conditions
|4 June 2026
|24°C – 31°C
|Cloudy skies and showers
|5 June 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Strong pre-monsoon activity likely
Weather experts believe that in the coming days Assam may see more things like humid weather conditions, thunderstorms, cloudy skies, lightning activity, and frequent rainfall in the coming days as the pre monsoon is coming in the Northeastern part of India.
Also read: Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.