Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Ready To Surrender, Puts A Condition; High Court Orders Second Autopsy

Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh told the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday that he was ready to surrender in the case linked to her mysterious death at their Bhopal home, but requested that his bail plea be heard and decided on the same day. The Twisha Sharma case has continued to attract major public attention after her family alleged foul play, claimed she was assaulted before her death, and raised serious questions over the first post-mortem report. The High Court has now ordered a second autopsy by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, while the Madhya Pradesh government has already approved a CBI probe into the Twisha Sharma death case.

High court hears surrender offer as fresh legal developments emerge in Bhopal case

Reports say that, during Friday’s hearing, Samarth Singh submitted before the court that he was willing to withdraw his bail plea and surrender before authorities. However, he urged the High Court to direct the trial court to hear his bail application immediately after surrender.

Twisha Sharma, a woman in her 30s originally from Noida, was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension. The Twisha Sharma case quickly sparked outrage after her family alleged that the death was not a simple suicide and pointed toward suspicious injury marks found on her body. The family also claimed that Twisha Sharma had earlier informed them that her husband had assaulted her.

AIIMS Delhi doctors to conduct second post-mortem after family raises concerns

In a major development, the High Court ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma’s body. According to Bar and Bench, Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh directed that the fresh autopsy be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS New Delhi. The judge clarified that the second post-mortem would still take place in Bhopal and that a special flight would be arranged to bring the doctors for the procedure.

The first autopsy report had stated that Twisha Sharma died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature”. However, the report also mentioned multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on different parts of her body. Lawyer Anurag Shrivastava, representing the family, told PTI that they approached the High Court because of alleged discrepancies in the first post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

Earlier court had rejected family’s plea seeking another autopsy

As per reports, just two days before the High Court order, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal had rejected the family’s request for a second post-mortem.

The magistrate said the court’s conscience must be fully satisfied before ordering a re-post-mortem. The court also observed that minor procedural lapses alone could not justify another autopsy in the Twisha Sharma case.

CBI probe approved as dowry and harassment charges remain under investigation

The Madhya Pradesh government has now officially recommended a CBI investigation into the Twisha Sharma death case and granted consent for the central agency to take over the probe.

Police earlier registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The Twisha Sharma investigation is currently focused on allegations of dowry harassment, assault and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

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