Will MS Dhoni Return To IPL 2027 Amid Rift Rumours With CSK Management? Fresh Update Emerges

The cricket fraternity is buzzing with talk about MS Dhoni’s future after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were hammered by Gujarat Titans by 89 runs in Ahmedabad. The loss mathematically ended the five-time champions’ hopes of making the IPL 2026 playoffs in what was a disappointing third straight year since they lifted the title in 2023. But amidst the heartbreak of an early exit and swirling online speculations of a rift between Dhoni and the CSK management, a new update has come from the team camp regarding his possible return for IPL 2027.

What Did Ruturaj Gaikwad Say On MS Dhoni?

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter sat out the entire 2026 season after suffering a severe calf and leg injury. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed the big elephant in the room during the post-match presentation and confessed that the team is also waiting with bated breath for a concrete update. Speaking about the absence of the legendary finisher, Gaikwad said:

“Obviously you will get to know it next year itself. Even I’ll get to know it next year itself. Obviously, it’s a hard, hard miss for us definitely. He’s someone who can, have a fear in the opposition, especially coming in those late overs. Can really change the game, can really change the momentum just by staying at the crease. So, he‘s someone, definitely we missed a lot this season.”

What Did Eric Simons Say On MS Dhoni?

There has been a lot of talk on social media, and a report by Cricblogger suggested that there was some friction behind the scenes which made Dhoni unhappy. But CSK bowling coach Eric Simons firmly quashed retirement talk. “Dhoni is still hitting the ball beautifully and an invaluable pillar of calmness in the dressing room,” he said. Dhoni has been a great touch in the training sessions, but his body was not allowing him to take the pitch’, Simons said.

“He has hit the ball so well. He obviously had a leg injury which made it very difficult for him to run. So, that’s why he couldn’t play. But in terms of hitting the ball in the nets, he’s hitting it as well as I’ve ever seen him hit it. But I keep saying this, only MS will know and MS will make the decision about when he’s ready and when he’s right,” Simons explained.

The former South Africa all-rounder dismissed any idea of Dhoni continuing for individual milestones or personal reasons, insisting the veteran would only return if he felt fully ready to contribute.

“And I tell you what, if he knows he’s not, he won’t play, but if he is right, he will. He’ll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual. But, it would be great to have him playing. It’s been great just having him around the unit,” Simons added.

What’s Next For CSK and MS Dhoni?

Simons believes the testing season was a real lesson on the core depth of the squad With the fanbase awaiting the final decision of ‘Thala’ for the 2027 edition. In Dhoni’s enforced absence, the franchise was forced to expedite its rebuilding phase and gave vital exposure to emerging young stars.

Simons pointed out the breakout campaigns of young talent like Kartik Tyagi and Urvil Patel as big positives for the future.

“Someone like Kartik has come along magnificently this season. We know what he’s about. Urvil, we know what he’s about. We’ve come away from this tournament understanding ourselves as a unit better and that stands us in good stead,” the CSK bowling coach concluded.

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