UAE New Rules 2026: Dubai Parking Fees Increase, New Salary Rules, Work Permit Updates and Legal Age Changes Explained

Big changes are coming to the UAE in 2026. These changes will affect people who live and work in the UAE. The government is making rules about how people get paid how companies get work permits how much parking costs and what age you have to be to do certain things. The government says these new rules will help keep people safe at work make sure companies follow the rules and make public services better. There are a lot of rules so people who live in the UAE need to pay attention. Some of these changes might affect how money people have how businesses work and how companies manage their employees.

New Salary Rules for UAE Private Sector Employees

One change is about how people get paid. Starting June 1 2026 companies have to pay their employees on the day of every month. They have to use a system to pay people and they have to show proof that they paid them. If companies do not pay their employees on time they might get in trouble. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made these rules. They say companies that do not follow the rules might get fined or have trouble getting work permits. Companies have to pay their employees through payment channels.

Work Permit Rules Tightened Under New Wage Policies

The UAE also made rules about work permits. Starting January 1 2026 Emirati citizens who work in the sector have to get paid at least Dh6,000 per month. If companies do not pay their Emirati employees enough they might not be able to get work permits. Companies have until June 30 2026 to make sure they are paying their Emirati employees enough. If they do not they might get in trouble. They might not be able to get work permits and they might have to pay penalties.

Dubai Parking Fees to Increase From June

People who drive in Dubai will have to pay more for parking starting June 1. There will be a 5 per cent VAT on parking. This means people will have to pay more for street parking, permits and reservations. This change will affect people who drive to work every day and people who live in Dubai. It might make their commute a little more expensive.

Legal Age Changes Draw Attention

There are also changes to the rules about what age you have to be to do things. Some schools and institutions are making sure people are the age to attend. This has affected some families families with young children. The government has not made changes to the rules about age for everything but they are making sure people follow the rules for schools.

UAE Continues Labour and Residency Reforms

The UAE government is making a lot of changes to help people who work and live in the UAE. They want to make sure people are safe, at work. They want to help companies manage their employees. People who live and work in the UAE need to pay attention to what the government’s saying. There might be changes coming in 2026. The government is trying to make the UAE a better place to live and work. They are making rules to help people and companies.

Also Read: Albino ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo That Went Viral in Bangladesh Because of Its Flowing Golden Hair To Be Sacrificed