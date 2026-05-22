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Home > Entertainment News > Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours

Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours

Kangana Ranaut sparked marriage rumours after being spotted wearing a mangalsutra in a viral video. Fans speculate whether the actress secretly tied the knot or if the look is linked to Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours (Photo: X)
Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 16:32 IST

Kangana Ranaut: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is back in the social media limelight after being clicked in a Mangalsutra and sindoor during a recent public appearance. The viral visuals soon set off speculation online, with many users wondering if the actress had secretly got married away from the spotlight. In the clip that is now doing the rounds, Kangana is seen in a simple salwar suit as she makes her way towards her car. While her understated look caught attention, it was the mangalsutra around her neck that became the main talking point among fans and internet users.

Kangana’s Viral Look Sparks Rumours

Kangana was snapped leaving a building with security personnel. She was seen wearing a bindi, green bangles and sunglasses. She looked serious and didn’t pose for the photographers present at the spot. As the video went viral on social media, users flooded the comment section with their theories and reactions to her personal life. Several people speculated whether the actress had gotten married privately, while others believed the look could be connected to one of her upcoming film projects. Many social media users also guessed that the appearance might be linked to the much-discussed sequel Tanu Weds Manu 3, which has been making headlines recently.

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Fans React To Kangana’s Mangalsutra Look

One user commented, ‘Mangalsutra, definitely she knew the camera with capture it, that’s why she exposed it outside. Whoever is the lucky guy, it’s good that she got married, and why not? She’s 41 years old. May she have a happy married life.’
Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding RumoursIs Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
 
Despite the ongoing speculation, Kangana has not made any official statement regarding the rumours surrounding her relationship status. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the actress about any secret wedding.

Kangana Ranaut’s Recent And Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a film that also marked her directorial debut. The political drama gave her a leading role but also had her working behind the camera for the first time. The actress is busy with many upcoming projects, like the political drama Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

There are reports of sequels to some of her most loved films, including Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, being made, and fans are excited to see her back on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage

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Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
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Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours

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Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours

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