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Home > Sports News > Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Hyderabad weather remains under focus ahead of the high-voltage RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Despite IMD thunderstorm alerts and rising humidity, rain chances during match hours remain minimal, with Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins set for a crucial encounter.

RCB vs SRH Hyderabad Weather Report.
RCB vs SRH Hyderabad Weather Report.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 16:31 IST

Hyderabad Weather: The weather in Hyderabad will remain in the spotlight as the Orange Army hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sunrisers Hyderabad, having lost in the first game of the season against the same opponent, will be seeking revenge. Meanwhile, a win tonight by any margin will seal the Qualifier 1 spot for RCB. On the other hand, SRH needs a big win tonight to topple RCB’s net run rate. However, the eyes of the players and even the fans would be on the weather in this crucial IPL 2026 match. Here is a Hyderabad weather report before RCB vs SRH.

RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Hyderabad indicate that it will be a hot evening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The high-stakes encounter featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a fiery contest due to high temperatures in the city. While it is great news for the fans who are awaiting this clash, high temperatures mean there will not be any rain to interrupt the match. 

RCB vs SRH: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

The Hyderabad weather forecast shows that there will be high temperatures during the match time. From 7:00 PM onwards, the temperature will range from 31 to 35 degrees. However, thankfully for the fans, there is not even a single per cent chance of rain. Meanwhile, the weather forecast for today’s RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match shows that the match will likely go uninterrupted. 

You Might Be Interested In

Last 5 IPL Matches At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

Date Match Result Score Player of the Match
May 6, 2026 SRH vs PBKS SRH Won by 33 Runs SRH: 235/4 (20)
PBKS: 202/7 (20)		 Pat Cummins (SRH)
May 3, 2026 SRH vs KKR KKR Won by 7 Wickets SRH: 165 (19)
KKR: 169/3 (18.2)		 Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)
April 21, 2026 SRH vs DC SRH Won by 47 Runs SRH: 242/2 (20)
DC: 195/9 (20)		 Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
April 18, 2026 SRH vs CSK SRH Won by 10 Runs SRH: 194/9 (20)
CSK: 184/8 (20)		 Eshan Malinga (SRH)
April 13, 2026 SRH vs RR SRH Won by 57 Runs SRH: 216/6 (20)
RR: 159 (19)		 Praful Hinge (SRH)

RCB vs SRH: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is typically batting-friendly due to its quick outfield, which makes scoring runs simple. It is ideal for challenging and high-scoring Twenty20 matches because it offers consistent bounce. Although it mostly benefits batters, the surface tends to slow down with time, bringing spinners into play as the game progresses. Chasing teams have been more successful here, with an average first-innings score of almost 175 runs.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Hyderabad

Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Humidity (Avg) Condition
May 12, 2026 39°C 26°C 42% Mostly Sunny
May 13, 2026 40°C 27°C 38% Clear / Hot
May 14, 2026 41°C 27°C 33% Clear and Very Hot
May 15, 2026 41°C 28°C 35% Sunny / High Discomfort
May 16, 2026 40.5°C 27.5°C 40% Clear Skies
May 17, 2026 41°C 28°C 39% Strongly Sunny
May 18, 2026 42°C 28°C 31% Dry Heat / Clear
May 19, 2026 42.5°C 29°C 28% Intense Heatwave
May 20, 2026 43°C 29°C 26% Severe Heatwave
May 21, 2026 43.4°C 28.5°C 25% Peak Heatwave / Yellow Alert

The weather over the last 10 days in Hyderabad shows that the city has been experiencing high temperatures. While the chances of rain remain minimal, there has been high humidity in the city.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Captain Bihar IPL Team in 2027? Indian Businessman and CM Make Strong Appeal

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Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Tags: hyderabad rain alertHyderabad weatherIPL 2026Rajiv Gandhi StadiumrcbRCB vs SRHRCB vs SRH weather reportSunrisers Hyderabad

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Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

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Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
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Hyderabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs SRH IPL Match Today 22 May : IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
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