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Home > India News > Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List

Banks across India are closed today, May 23, 2026, due to the fourth Saturday RBI holiday, while online banking and ATM services continue normally.

Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 12:12 IST

People in India looked up “bank holiday today” on Saturday, May 23 2026 because they were not sure if bank branches were open or closed. They wanted to know before they went to the bank for things like putting money in their accounts clearing cheques updating their passbooks and getting help with loans. The bank holiday today was a topic because people needed to know. People in India searched for “bank holiday today” to get some clarity. Now bank branches are closed in India because it is the Saturday of the month. This is what the Reserve Bank of India says to do. So banks remain closed across India, on the Saturday of the month following the Reserve Bank of India guidelines and that is why banks are closed today.

Why Are Banks Closed Today Across India?

The Reserve Bank of India has rules that say all banks whether they are public or private are closed on the fourth Saturdays of every month. Today is the Saturday so all the bank branches are closed. If you were planning to go to the bank you will have to wait until Monday because Sunday’s also a day when banks are closed.

A lot of people are talking about this because they are worried that banks might be closed for more days because of the Bakrid holidays and rumors that bank employees might go on strike. Many people have been searching online to find out what is going on especially after they heard that some State Bank of India branches might be closed for days in a row because of the weekend and the festival holidays. The bank strike and Bakrid holidays are causing a lot of concern, for people who need to visit the bank and State Bank of India branches are affected by the bank strike and the Bakrid holidays.

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RBI Rules for Second and Fourth Saturday Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India brought in a rule a years ago. This rule says that every fourth Saturday banks across the country will be closed.. On the first, third and fifth Saturdays banks usually stay open. Unless of course there is a holiday in a particular region or nationwide.

Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state. This is because different states have their local festivals and celebrations. For example in May 2026 some states had holidays for Buddha Purnima. Others had holidays for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, State Foundation Days and Eid celebrations.

customers are told to check the local holiday calendar.

 This way they can avoid visiting a bank on a holiday.

There was news about a proposed strike by SBI employees. They were planning to go on strike on May 25 and 26.

After talks between the unions and the bank management the strike has been postponed.

This is news, for customers who were worried that the strike would cause longer delays.

Online Banking, ATM & UPI Services Continue Normally

Today bank branches are closed. Digital banking services are still working. People can use internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI platforms, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and ATM services to do transactions and make payments.

It is an idea to use online banking when you need to do routine things on holidays so you do not have to wait or get upset. You can still get cash from ATMs send money online pay utility bills and use QR codes to make payments in places.

Sometimes it can be confusing to know when bank branches are closed because of holidays and festivals. So it is an idea to check what the RBI says and look at the banking calendar in your area before you go to a bank branch. Digital banking services like internet banking and mobile banking apps are always available. You can use UPI platforms, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and ATM services, for transactions and payments.

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Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List
Tags: ATM servicesBank HolidayFourth SaturdayIndia Banks ClosedOnline BankingRBI rulesSBI News

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Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List

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Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List
Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List
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