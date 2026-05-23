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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 lineup with new colour options, a smaller Dynamic Island, 24MP selfie camera, 12GB RAM, and AI-powered iOS features. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to launch in 2027.

iPhone 18 new colours
iPhone 18 new colours

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 12:00 IST

Smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship series, the iPhone 18 line. This time the company will introduce the lineup at two different events. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with iPhone Fold is expected to launch in September as the company launches its smartphones traditionally, whereas the standard iPhone 18 is expected to launch next year, 2027. The company is trying to maintain the price of the standard variant of the upcoming series despite the rise in cost of components and the global RAM crisis. The leaks and speculation regarding the device have flooded the internet despite the launch being far away. 

iPhone 18 Colours 

Recent media reports and experts suggest that the company will be launching the handset in 6 vibrant colours which consist of the following: 

  • Purple 

  • Silver / White 

  • Sky Blue 

  • Gold / Yellow 

  • Lime Green 

iPhone 18 Design 

The leaked images and media reports suggest that the iPhone 18 will get a similar look to the iPhone 17 Pro. However, the rear panel features only two cameras coupled with a flashlight. Early engineering prototypes suggest a rectangular camera housing at the rear, with the arrangement staying similar to what we have seen on the Pro models in the past. 

The standard iPhone 18 may also get a smaller Dynamic Island, similar to the one expected on the Pro models. This means the front of the phone will look cleaner and feel more modern without a big cutout taking up space at the top of the screen. 

iPhone 18 Display 

The iPhone 18 is expected to come with familiar display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, paired with LTPO+ technology for improved efficiency. This allows the screen to adjust its refresh rate automatically, which helps save battery life while keeping everything looking smooth. Apple is also said to have unusually high requirements for brightness on this model. 

iPhone 18 Camera 

One of the most exciting upgrades on the standard iPhone 18 is what happens at the front. All iPhone 18 models are expected to come with a 24 megapixel front-facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on the current models. That is a meaningful jump for anyone who takes a lot of selfies, makes video calls, or shoots content on their phone. 

The rear camera setup on the standard model is expected to feature two lenses, a step below the Pro’s three-camera system, but still capable enough for most everyday shooting needs. 

iPhone 18 Performance and RAM 

The upcoming iPhone 18 is getting a significant memory upgrade. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, which would mean all iPhone 18 models across the entire lineup ship with the same amount of memory. More RAM means smoother multitasking, better performance when running several apps at once, and improved support for AI-powered features built into iOS 27. 

The handset is expected to be powered by the latest A20 chipset, which is a dingle-die design that uses performance binning to handle different tiers of users efficiently. 

iPhone 18 Battery and Charging 

While specific battery capacity numbers for the standard iPhone 18 have not been confirmed, leaks suggest Apple is focusing on improving overall battery efficiency this cycle. The combination of the LTPO+ display, the more efficient A20 chip, and Apple’s own C2 modem is expected to result in noticeably better battery life compared to the iPhone 17. 

iPhone 18 Software and AI Features 

The iPhone 18 will launch with iOS 19 and is expected to carry forward the AI-powered features introduced in iOS 18. These include smarter Siri integration, AI-generated wallpapers, real-time grammar checking, and intelligent shortcuts that predict your daily tasks. Apple is leaning heavily into on-device AI as a selling point, and the extra RAM in the iPhone 18 gives it the headroom to run these features well. 

iPhone 18 Price 

Apple is expected to maintain prices year over year for the iPhone 18 models. This means the standard iPhone 18 could start at the same price as the iPhone 17, which is a relief given how much component costs have risen globally. Holding the price steady while upgrading RAM, the front camera, and the chip is a meaningful offer for buyers. 

When Will the iPhone 18 Launch 

Apple is splitting the iPhone 18 lineup across two separate launches. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Fold will arrive in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18, along with the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air, is expected to follow in spring 2027. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Price May Remain Unchanged Despite RAM Crisis — Check Under-Display Face ID, Selfie Camera Upgrades, And Full Specs

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iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline
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iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline
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iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline
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