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Home > India News > Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout

Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout

The Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal is set for vote counting on May 24, 2026, after a high-turnout repoll following EVM and polling irregularities, with results expected to influence the state’s political landscape.

Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 12:07 IST

The Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal has become one of those seats people keep bringin up for the 2026 elections, kinda after a lot of controversy, repolling and intense political drama. The Election Commission ordered a full repoll in that constituency, after accusations around EVM tampering, violence, and some procedural irregularities during the first voting round. Vote counting for Falta is set to start on May 24 , from 8 AM , and the final results should come out later the same day.

Why Falta Became a High-Profile Election Battle

Falta, located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, turned into a big political flashpoint after serious complaints were raised during the first polling held on April 29. As per reports, there were attempts to manipulate EVMs, and also disturb the polling operations, which led the Election Commission to countermand the election and declare a repoll across all 285 booths in the constituency. Around 35 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 30 Quick Response Teams were sent, to make sure the voting stays peaceful.

The constituency has around 2.36 lakh registered voters, including over 1.21 lakh male voters and 1.15 lakh female voters. Security arrangements were significantly increased this time with live webcasting and multiple cameras installed at polling stations. 

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Massive Voter Turnout During Repoll

The Falta repoll got seen as an extremely high voter turnout, and it made big headlines all over the country, kind of right away. People say that by evening the turnout already crossed 86 percent, yet some coverage put the last number closer to 88 percent. Election officials told that the voting process stayed mostly calm, even with tight security, and yes that was repeated in a number of places. Many nearby residents reportedly mentioned they cast their ballots “without fear” for the first time in years, mostly because of the very heavy deployment of the central forces.

Political observers think the high turnout could, in a real way, sway the final result a lot. The BJP seemed rather confident right after the Trinamool Congress candidate, Jahangir Khan, reportedly withdrew from the contest, just prior to repolling. That abrupt pullout then made the whole electoral chemistry flip, and suddenly the contest looked like a triangular affair between BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) , with no easy momentum anywhere.

What To Expect From The Result

The counting for the Falta seat is expected to draw enormous attention from political groups and voters all across Bengal. Earlier, vote counting for only 293 seats in West Bengal was finished, since the Falta election had been postponed, due to the repoll order. Now, the Falta result should officially bring the state election process to a close.

Political analysts are saying the Falta result may end up being kinda symbolically important, for both the BJP and TMC, because it shows those bigger political frictions in West Bengal. And honestly with voter participation that’s unusually high, plus intense security monitoring there, the constituency keeps turning into one of the most closely watched election battlegrounds in the state.

ALSO READ :  https://www.newsx.com/regionals/mumbai-metro-aqua-line-disruption-hundreds-stranded-during-rush-hour-alternate-routes-trigger-traffic-chaos-223787/

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Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout
Tags: Bengal politicselection commissionFalta Election ResultFalta RepollTMC vs BJPvoter turnoutwest bengal elections 2026

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Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout
Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout
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