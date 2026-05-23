LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > India News > DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested

DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 60,000 kg of illegally smuggled foreign areca nuts in Northeast.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 60,000 kg of illegally smuggled foreign areca nuts in Northeast. Photo: AI Generated
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 60,000 kg of illegally smuggled foreign areca nuts in Northeast. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 06:11 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Guwahati carried out two major operations in the Northeast on May 21 and earlier this week, seizing around 60,000 kg of illegally smuggled foreign areca nuts, according to the Finance Ministry.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI conducted operations in Mizoram and Assam, leading to these seizures.

According to the Ministry of Finance release on Friday, initial investigations revealed that foreign-origin dried areca nuts were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Myanmar-Mizoram border.

You Might Be Interested In

In one of the operations, the DRI was assisted by the 38 Battalion of the Assam Rifles. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the smuggling activities.

The ministry said the illegal influx of areca nuts from neighbouring countries is causing economic damage to domestic areca nut growers and undermining economic security in border regions.

The operations are part of continued efforts by enforcement agencies to curb cross-border smuggling networks operating in the North-East region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance on May 21 said the DRI had also seized around 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 120 crore in a nationwide crackdown on an e-cigarette smuggling racket operating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal.

According to the ministry, the anti-smuggling agency carried out enforcement operations at multiple ports, airports and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) over the last few days to intercept illegal imports of prohibited nicotine products.

The Ministry of Finance said, “Acting on specific intelligence, DRI identified, tracked and intercepted multiple suspicious import consignments that were misdeclared to evade customs scrutiny.”

It added that “detailed examination led to the seizure of nearly 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes/vapes of various brands, flavours and specifications valued at more than Rs 120 crore.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested
Tags: 60000 kgdirectorate-of-revenue-intelligenceillegally smuggled foreign areca nutsnortheast

RELATED News

Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

Where Was Twisha Sharma’s Husband Hiding? Samarth Singh Arrested Hours After Reaching Jabalpur Court In Disguise

Ashwagandha Industry Calls for Science-Led Review to Protect Farmers, Ayurveda, and India’s Nutraceutical Growth

One Platform. Thirty-Five Countries. Zero Investors. The ExamOnline Story That Indian Business Media Has Ignored for 17 Years.

LATEST NEWS

WHO Declares Ebola Risk ‘Very High’ In Congo Amid Growing Outbreak Fears

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrives in Iran for High-Level Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List

Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

David Alaba Leaves Real Madrid Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here’s Why

Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

Who is Tulsi Gabbard? First Hindu US Intelligence Chief Quits Trump Cabinet

DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested
DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested
DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested
DRI Busts Massive Areca Nut Smuggling Racket In Northeast, Seizes 60,000 Kg; 5 Arrested

QUICK LINKS