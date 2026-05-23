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Home > India News > Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order

Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order

Due to the extreme heat, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has ordered the closure of all schools in the district from May 23.

Due to the extreme heat, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has ordered the closure of all schools in the district from May 23. Photo: AI Generated
Due to the extreme heat, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has ordered the closure of all schools in the district from May 23. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 01:01 IST

Due to the extreme heat, normal life in Ghaziabad has been badly affected. Temperatures are reaching around 46 degrees Celsius, making it difficult for children to attend school. Keeping this in mind, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has ordered the closure of all schools in the district from May 23.

Schools To Remain Closed From May 23 Amid Heatwave

A written order will be issued on Friday. The decision applies to all government, private, and recognized schools in Ghaziabad. Summer vacations will officially begin from May 23.

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For the past few days, Ghaziabad and other NCR areas have been facing severe heatwave conditions. Even during morning hours, children were struggling with the heat. Parents were also finding it difficult to drop off and pick up their children from school.

Many parents had been requesting the district administration to announce early summer holidays. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have already closed schools because of the intense heat.

Online Classes Allowed As IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures

The District Magistrate said the decision was taken to protect the health and safety of children. Schools have been instructed not to hold regular offline classes after May 23. However, schools can continue online classes if they wish, but students are not allowed to attend physically.

According to the weather department, temperatures in the region may rise further in the coming days. The decision is expected to bring relief to both students and parents.

Also Read: What Is The Oggy Janata Party? Viral Political Parody Takes Aim At Cockroach Janata Party And Alleged AAP Links

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Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order
Tags: closure of all schoolsDistrict MagistrateExtreme heatMay 23Ravindra Kumar Mandar

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Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order
Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order
Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order
Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order

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