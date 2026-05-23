Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss OTT winner Sana Makbul came as a total shock to her enormous fanbase as she confessed that she would just love to go on a date with the current Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. The renowned television actress talked extensively about her immense liking towards the Indian cricket star, praising him for his impeccable athleticism. By publicly expressing her admiration through a viral video clip this exciting crossover between Indian entertainment and professional cricket has instantly gone completely viral across all major social media platforms.

Sana Makbul Reveals Massive Crush On Star Cricketer

During her recent conversation with the popular digital media platform, the reality television star was asked various rapid questions regarding her personal life and celebrity crushes. Without any hesitation, Sana Makbul clearly named the current Punjab Kings skipper as her absolute favourite sporting personality. She specifically highlighted his recent athletic performances on the field, excitedly stating how incredibly impressed she was by a brilliant catch he took during a crucial match. She confidently concluded her bold statement by blushing and admitting that she would definitely love to go out on a date with Shreyas Iyer if he ever asks her out.

Shreyas Iyer And Punjab Kings Performance In IPL 2026

This viral news has come at a really important moment. Shreyas Iyer and the Punjab Kings stand at a very dramatic phase in the Indian Premier League. The side had a sensational start to the tournament as they picked up six huge wins in their first seven fixtures, completely thrashing their opposition.

A big day for Sarpanch Saab! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dV9lw9YKzJ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 17, 2026

Shreyas Iyer dating history 2023-Aashna Kanchwala🇮🇳

2024-Trisha Kulkarni🇮🇳

2025-Sahiba Bali🇮🇳

2025-Sarah Anjuli🇦🇺

2026-Mithila Palkar🇮🇳 Shreyas is still on dating app Raya pic.twitter.com/Ok86lxv6D2 — nysa (@chalkalaana) May 17, 2026

श्रेयस अय्यर मुझे नहीं लगता कि सनम मकबूल को अप्रोच करेंगे क्योंकि एक बयान किसी क्रिकेटर को प्रभावित नहीं कर सकता क्योंकि हमारे यहां के खिलाड़ी जागरुक है आजकल के कांड देखते हुए सना मकबूल का एक बयान और आया है कि वह वर्जिन है — KUNDAN PATEL (@KUNDAN00PATEL) May 21, 2026

However, recently they had a slump, losing six games on the bounce, making their chances of reaching the playoffs a tough proposition. It must be highlighted, however that Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed a brilliant individual season so far and has picked up nearly four hundred runs with the bat.

Also Read – Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M