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Home > Sports News > Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

Bigg Boss OTT winner Sana Makbul reveals her massive crush on Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, stating she would absolutely love to date the IPL 2026 star.

Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)
Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 00:05 IST

In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss OTT winner Sana Makbul came as a total shock to her enormous fanbase as she confessed that she would just love to go on a date with the current Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. The renowned television actress talked extensively about her immense liking towards the Indian cricket star, praising him for his impeccable athleticism. By publicly expressing her admiration through a viral video clip this exciting crossover between Indian entertainment and professional cricket has instantly gone completely viral across all major social media platforms.

Sana Makbul Reveals Massive Crush On Star Cricketer

During her recent conversation with the popular digital media platform, the reality television star was asked various rapid questions regarding her personal life and celebrity crushes. Without any hesitation, Sana Makbul clearly named the current Punjab Kings skipper as her absolute favourite sporting personality. She specifically highlighted his recent athletic performances on the field, excitedly stating how incredibly impressed she was by a brilliant catch he took during a crucial match. She confidently concluded her bold statement by blushing and admitting that she would definitely love to go out on a date with Shreyas Iyer if he ever asks her out.

Shreyas Iyer And Punjab Kings Performance In IPL 2026

This viral news has come at a really important moment. Shreyas Iyer and the Punjab Kings stand at a very dramatic phase in the Indian Premier League. The side had a sensational start to the tournament as they picked up six huge wins in their first seven fixtures, completely thrashing their opposition.

However, recently they had a slump, losing six games on the bounce, making their chances of reaching the playoffs a tough proposition. It must be highlighted, however that Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed a brilliant individual season so far and has picked up nearly four hundred runs with the bat. 

Also Read – Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M

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Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026
Tags: Bigg Boss OTT winnerCricket And EntertainmentFilmygyanIPL 2026Player StatsPunjab Kings captainSana Makbulshreyas iyerViral Interview

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Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026
Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026
Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026
Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

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