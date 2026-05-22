Emily in Paris Final Season Announced: Everything We Know About Season 6 Release Date, Episodes & Cast

Netflix hit series Emily in Paris is officially coming to an end with its upcoming sixth season. The final installment of the popular romantic comedy-drama is currently being filmed in Greece, marking the beginning of Emily Cooper’s last adventure on screen. Series creator Darren Star confirmed the news while reflecting on the journey the show has taken since its debut. ‘Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,’ said series creator Darren Star.

‘As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris,’ said series creator Dareen Staras, quoted by Variety.

Lily Collins Promises a “Fantastic Farewell” Season

Lily Collins leads the series as Emily, a Chicago-based marketing executive whose unexpected move to Paris transforms her personal and professional life. According to the official logline, her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Collins also shared a heartfelt video message for fans, teasing what viewers can expect from the final season.

In the video, she says, Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet, as quoted by Variety.

Star-Studded Cast Returns for the Final Season

Alongside Collins, the series features Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michele Laroque.

The show is produced by Netflix, Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media, with Darren Star continuing as writer and executive producer.

Another Popular Netflix Series Nears Its End

Over its five successful seasons, ‘Emily in Paris’ has remained one of Netflix’s most talked-about international comedy series, gaining a massive global fan following thanks to its fashion, romance, and Parisian backdrop.

The announcement also comes shortly after another Netflix favorite, The Lincoln Lawyer, confirmed that its upcoming fifth season will be the final chapter for the legal drama as well.

(Inputs From ANI)

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