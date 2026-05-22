What Is The Oggy Janata Party? Viral Political Parody Takes Aim At Cockroach Janata Party And Alleged AAP Links

OGGY JANATA PARTY: A new political parody website has hit the web, and it’s an unlikely contender to the popular “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) – the “Oggy Janata Party” (OJP). The newly formed OJP states that it was established to be an “opposition of parody” to the Cockroach Janata Party and its alleged political background of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is its core agenda. OJP says Dipke previously served as a volunteer in the social media and election campaign ecosystem of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Who started the Oggy Janata Party?

The Oggy Janata Party (OJP) is a satirical political party that came up online in response to the popular and viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The OJP stood up to challenge and “expose” the CJP’s notion of a neutral Gen-Z movement. There are no official records of specific individuals behind OJP, but the group was established as an anti-social media voice.

The Oggy Janata Party (OJP) called out Abhijeet Dipke’s association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a post on Instagram. Dipke has offered to serve with the political party in its social media and election campaign team.

Vote for OGGY Janata Party. We ensure Hindu Rastra. pic.twitter.com/LTohd3Wv3y — OGGY Janata Party (@World_X_Sight) May 22, 2026

This comes after the emergence of the Cockroach Janata Party, which started gaining traction among social media users owing to their choice of symbolism related to the recently made statements about the youth being called parasites and cockroaches. These comments were allegedly made by Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India. CJP tried to make an ironic commentary on the insult, utilising it for political purposes.

For the unversed, “Oggy Janata Party” refers to the popular animated TV show called Oggy and the Cockroaches. Through humorous memes and sarcasm, OJP has established its presence on the Internet as an opponent of the symbolism embraced by CJP.

In one of the posts uploaded by the page, the image features famous Indian freedom fighters, and the message reads: “In the land where the sharp blades of swords made history, youth (sic) take pride in becoming the cockroach. This really proves the country is under unemployment issue.” Recently, the page published a six-pointed manifesto focused on animal protection and welfare. Among other things, the plan proposes to provide free health care.

The group has also posted on national news topics such as the NEET examination paper leak controversy, showing they will go beyond meme culture to delve into other socio-political matters.

While Chinese youth are building robots and AI technology, Indian youth are joining and trending anti-Indian pages of the cockroach Janata Party to “build India.” Low-IQ youth are increasing in India. pic.twitter.com/I62hOs8fOI — OGGY Janata Party (@World_X_Sight) May 20, 2026

When was Cockroach Janta Party founded?

Political communications strategist and digital creator Abhijeet Dipke established the Cockroach Janta Party on 16th May 2026. The satirical movement was launched immediately after the remarks of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on 15th May 2026 in the hearing before the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice’s remarks equated the jobless with “cockroaches” and “parasites of society,” and triggered a huge viral backlash that resulted in the formation of the tongue-in-cheek online political collective.

Who is the founder of CJP?

The founder of the viral, satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is Abhijeet Dipke. He is a 30-year-old Indian political strategist, journalist and the former social media volunteer of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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