Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s ‘Raftaar’ Gets New Release Date, Set for Dussehra 2026 Weekend

Bollywood couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have officially announced the new theatrical release date for their upcoming film ‘Raftaar’. The much-anticipated project will now hit cinemas on October 16, 2026, during the extended Dussehra weekend. The film holds special importance for the couple as it marks the first theatrical production venture under their banner, Kampa Films. The makers shared the update through Instagram and called the project an emotional milestone for the entire team.

Makers Call ‘Raftaar’ a Labour of Dreams and Belief

In their announcement post, the makers opened up about the emotional journey behind the film. The statement read, ‘Raftaar is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams.’

The note further hinted at the emotional and inspirational themes of the movie. According to the makers, the story revolves around hustle, ambition, fear, hope, and the pursuit of success, making it a deeply personal project for everyone involved.

Film Promises an Emotional Story About Ambition and Success

The announcement concluded with the line, ‘We are almost there… hmaare spnoN kii rphtaar full on hai.’

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Raftaar’ is set against the backdrop of dreams, ambition, and the emotional cost of chasing success. The film is expected to explore the highs and lows that come with larger-than-life aspirations.

Produced under the Kampa Films banner by Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, the movie features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role and marks an important theatrical outing for the production house.

(Inputs From ANI)

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