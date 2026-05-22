Where Was Twisha Sharma’s Husband Hiding? Samarth Singh Arrested Hours After Reaching Jabalpur Court In Disguise

Samarth Singh, the husband of Twisha Sharma who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, was finally arrested on Friday after remaining absconding for nearly 10 days. The arrest came shortly after he reached the Jabalpur court to surrender in the case linked to the death of Twisha Sharma. Police took him into custody from the court premises after the court directed him to surrender before a Bhopal court instead. The case involving Twisha Sharma has triggered massive public attention, with her family alleging dowry harassment and demanding strict action against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Disguised appearance at Jabalpur court raised attention during surrender attempt

As per reports, Samarth Singh arrived at the Jabalpur court wearing a mask, sunglasses, a cap and a cloth around his shoulder, covering most of his face. According to his lawyer, Saurabh Sunder, the accused had come to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“Samarth Singh has reached Jabalpur court to surrender and they are moving an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM),” his advocate said.

However, police officials who were already present at the court premises quickly moved into action. Since the Twisha Sharma case is being investigated in Bhopal, the court reportedly directed him to surrender there. Soon after that, the police detained him from the court itself.

Questions grow over where Samarth Singh was hiding for 10 days

The arrest has intensified questions around where Samarth Singh had been hiding since the death of Twisha Sharma on May 12. Police teams had been searching for him continuously after he allegedly went missing following the incident.

As per reports, the family of Twisha Sharma had repeatedly claimed that he was trying to evade arrest while legal proceedings continued in multiple courts. Earlier in the day, Samarth Singh had also withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court before deciding to appear in Jabalpur.

Victim’s lawyer says accused should have surrendered in Bhopal

Advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the side of Twisha Sharma’s family, questioned why the accused chose Jabalpur instead of Bhopal for surrender. “The trial court is in Bhopal, and the investigating officer is also in Bhopal, he (Twisha’s husband and the accused, Samarth Singh) should surrender before them,” he said. “If he wants to surrender, he should do it in the trial court or in front of the investigating officer,” the lawyer added, as per ANI.

High Court issues notice over bail granted to Giribala Singh

On the same day, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice on pleas challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma. Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the victim’s family, said both the Madhya Pradesh government and Twisha Sharma’s father had filed petitions challenging the lower court order.

“In this matter, a total of four petitions were filed in the High Court,” Pandey said. “Hearing both of these petitions today, the High Court has issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for the 25th,” he added. He further said the arguments would focus on “why her bail should not be cancelled, focusing on the points of challenge and the legal deficiencies involved”.

Court also permits second postmortem in major development

Another major development in the Twisha Sharma case came when the High Court permitted a second postmortem of the 33-year-old woman. The decision comes amid repeated allegations from the family that there were serious questions surrounding the circumstances of her death. Twisha Sharma’s family has maintained that she faced harassment and abuse at her matrimonial home before she was found hanging.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Ready To Surrender, Puts A Condition; High Court Orders Second Autopsy