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Home > Business News > Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 20:09 IST

A 12-month blended programme to equip learners with advanced capabilities in UX design, interaction design, and emerging experience technologies

New Delhi [India], May 21: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the launch of the inaugural cohort of its Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX. Conceived as a 12-month, industry-aligned offering, the programme aims to develop strong capabilities in design thinking, user experience principles, and contemporary interaction design, while helping learners build applied expertise in emerging domains such as augmented and virtual reality, wearable interfaces, and generative AI.

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Designed and delivered by IIIT-Delhi’s faculty members and researchers, the programme follows a blended format that combines live online learning with campus immersion. It introduces learners to interdisciplinary frameworks spanning design, technology, and human factors, enabling them to create intuitive, inclusive, and meaningful experiences across digital products, connected devices, and next-generation platforms. The programme is structured to support both career progression and career transition in the evolving design and innovation ecosystem.

The market signals behind this shift remain compelling. The AR/VR in Education market is projected to expand to USD 22.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period. A Forrester study has indicated that a well-designed user interface can improve conversion rates by as much as 200%, while a stronger UX design approach can increase them by up to 400%. At the same time, the global UX industry is expected to reach USD 32.95 billion, reinforcing the rising strategic importance of user-centred design across sectors.

Speaking at the announcement of the first batch, Pragma Kar and Richa Gupta, Assistant Professors, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, observed, “At IIIT Delhi, we view interaction design and user experience as critical disciplines shaping the future of digital innovation. With this programme, we wanted to create a learning journey that is thoughtful, contemporary, and firmly rooted in real-world practice. It brings together design, research, and emerging technologies in a way that can help learners build not just skills, but a sharper, more meaningful design perspective.”

Sharing his thoughts, Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro, said, “As digital products grow more immersive, intelligent and human-centred, the demand for professionals who can bridge design, technology and user behaviour continues to rise. Through this programme, learners will gain rigorous academic exposure and applied industry-oriented learning that can help them move into high-growth design roles and contribute meaningfully to product, platform, and experience innovation.”

The programme is well-suited for aspiring UI/UX and interaction designers, product designers and developers, engineers seeking to move into UX, creative professionals considering a career shift, and product managers or founders looking to strengthen their design capabilities. It prepares learners for roles such as UI/UX Designer, Interaction Designer, Product Designer, UX Researcher and AR/VR Experience Designer, among others.

TimesPro will deliver the learning experience through its advanced Interactive Learning platform in direct-to-device mode. The curriculum is organised into six modules: Design Foundation; Designing User Interfaces and User Experiences – Applied; Human Factors; Evaluation Methodologies; Interaction Design and Emerging Technology & New Media, followed by a Capstone Project. Over the course of 12 months, learners will engage with more than 350 hours of live sessions, recorded content, projects, assignments, and capstone work. The programme also includes a three-day campus immersion at IIIT-Delhi at the end of the academic journey.

Participants will gain exposure to leading tools and technologies such as Arduino, Unreal Engine, Android Studio, and Figma, alongside conceptual and practical grounding in areas including AR/VR, generative AI, brain-computer interface (BCI), and wearable technology.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree and at least 50% marks or equivalent 5 CGPA will be considered for admission. Eligible backgrounds include B.Tech./B.E. (any discipline); B.Sc./BCA in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, IT, Electronics, or related streams; BBA; MBBS; B.Des.; B.Arch.; BFA; related Bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science, IT, Economics, Bioinformatics, Design, or Architecture; and BA in Visual Communication, Visual Art, or allied disciplines

About IIIT Delhi (Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi) is a research-led, state-level university established by the Government of NCT of Delhi through a legislative act. It is empowered to conduct cutting-edge research, deliver high-quality educational programs, and grant academic degrees. The institute has rapidly grown into one of India’s leading comprehensive institutes in information technology and related interdisciplinary domains, with a strong emphasis on innovation, research excellence, and societal impact. IIIT Delhi is known for its internationally recognized faculty, robust research ecosystem, and strong industry linkages. The institute houses multiple research centres — including the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Centre for Design and New Media, and Centre for Sustainable Mobility — that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem solving. The campus blends academic spaces with state-of-the-art labs, collaborative centres, incubation hubs, and sustainable infrastructure.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

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Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX
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