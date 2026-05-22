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Home > Sports News > Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

Manchester United officially appoints former captain Michael Carrick as permanent manager until 2028. Read about his incredible tactical transformation, Champions League qualification, and why INEOS chose him to restore Old Trafford's core values.

Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League. Photo Fabrizio Romano X
Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League. Photo Fabrizio Romano X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 18:28 IST

Michael Carrick has been appointed Manchester United’s new permanent head coach, the club have announced. The 44-year-old ex-club captain, who assumed the interim role in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, has signed a two-year deal which keeps him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

Carrick’s elevation from caretaker to permanent hot seat follows a sensational five-month turnaround. When Amorim left the Red Devils adrift in seventh place and completely out of European football. Carrick’s quietly authoritative leadership saw United make a big surge up the table, winning 11 of his 16 Premier League matches in charge, drawing three and losing two. During that period, the club amassed more points than any other team in the top-flight division, comfortably finishing third, which guarantees a place in next season’s prestigious UEFA Champions League.

But more importantly, Carrick’s tactical tweaks totally revitalised a split dressing-room. He notably moved captain Bruno Fernandes into a more advanced attacking role, enabling the Portuguese playmaker to thrive and match the Premier League record for single-season assists, while reintegrating youngster Kobbie Mainoo into the thick of the midfield.

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Michael Carrick Reacts

Expressing his delight, Carrick emphasized his deep connection to the club’s identity.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride. Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

A United Front Built on Values

The move to give Carrick the permanent reins was recommended by director of football Jason Wilcox and approved by co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family. Despite looking at outside candidates, United’s hierarchy saw Carrick as an undeniable cultural fit.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team,” Wilcox stated. “In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.”

Carrick, a highly decorated player with 464 appearances and five Premier League titles to go with a Champions League trophy for United, has an intrinsic understanding of the pressures of the club. With European nights returning to Old Trafford and a heavily backed summer transfer window on the horizon, the quiet metronome has managed to restore the stable foundations the club has so desperately craved.

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Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League
Tags: INEOS appoints Michael CarrickMan Utd manager announcementManchester UnitedManchester United board appoints CarrickMichael Carrick contract extensionMichael Carrick Manchester United managerMichael Carrick permanent head coachMichael Carrick tactical transformationOld Trafford new manager 2026

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Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League
Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League
Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League
Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

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