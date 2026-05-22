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Home > World News > Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

Judith Chalmers is a British TV presenter. She is best known for ITVs travel show Wish You Were Here…?. There are rumors online saying she has passed away. There is no official confirmation of her death. She is still admired for helping to start travel shows on TV bringing holiday destinations from around the world into homes in the UK. Her friendly way of presenting and her long career on TV have made her a respected and iconic figure in British media history and Judith Chalmers is still loved by many for her work, on Wish You Were Here…?.

Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here...?’ Legend Remembered
Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here...?’ Legend Remembered

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 18:10 IST

Judith Chalmers is a well-known British television personality best remembered for her long-running travel show ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ on ITV. Despite social media confusion and unverified claims circulating online, there has been no official confirmation regarding her death. At around 90 years of age, she continues to be celebrated for her contribution to travel journalism and British broadcasting. Her warm presenting style and ability to bring global destinations into viewers’ homes made her a household name. Fans continue to revisit her work, highlighting her lasting impact on television history and travel programming.

Judith Chalmers Dies at 90 – Latest News Update

There is currently no confirmed news from official broadcasters or family sources regarding Judith Chalmers’ passing. Online posts appear to be based on misinformation or confusion.

Official Statement & Tributes Pour In

As of now, no formal statement has been released. However, fans continue to share appreciation for her decades-long contribution to television.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Judith Chalmers?

Judith Chalmers is a British TV presenter best known for travel and lifestyle programming, becoming one of ITV’s most familiar faces in the 1970s–1990s.

‘Wish You Were Here…?’ – Her Most Famous Show

Her iconic ITV series Wish You Were Here…? made her a pioneer of travel broadcasting, showcasing global holiday destinations to UK audiences.

Judith Chalmers Family: Son, Husband & Personal LifeJudith Chalmers Family: Son, Husband & Personal Life

She has largely kept her personal life private, though she is known to be a family-oriented personality with strong ties to her loved ones.

Judith Chalmers’ Legacy in Television

Judith Chalmers remains a respected figure in British media, remembered for her calm presentation style and influence on travel television programming.

Also Read: Who Was Yves Sakila? Hundreds Protest In Dublin Over Congolese Man’s Death, Dubbed ‘Ireland’s George Floyd’

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Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered
Tags: british broadcasting historybritish tv presenter judith chalmersclassic itv programmesfamous uk presentersitv travel shows 1980sitv wish you were herejudith chalmersjudith chalmers biographyjudith chalmers death rumoursjudith chalmers newsmedia legend judith chalmerstelevision personality uktravel show host ukuk television legendswish you were here presenter

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Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

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Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

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Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered
Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered
Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered
Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

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