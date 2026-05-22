How to Make Mango Pickle at Home: Easy Aam Ka Achar Recipe with Ingredients & Tips

Mango pickle, which people also call Aam Ka Achar is a thing to eat in India. We make mango pickle during the summer. We use mangoes and some special spices to make it. Mustard oil is also used to give mango pickle a taste. People really love to eat mango pickle with parathas and dal-rice. Mango pickle is a part of meals in many homes.
When we make mango pickle at our home it tastes really good. Mango pickle lasts for a time. The longer we keep mango pickle the mango pickle tastes. We usually start making mango pickle when mangoesre available everywhere.
If we use the things and keep mango pickle, in the sun and store it properly we can make a delicious mango pickle that we can eat for months. Mango pickle is something that people love to eat with their meals. We can make mango pickle at our home. It will be very tasty. Mango pickle is a thing to eat and we love it.
What is Mango Pickle (Aam Ka Achar)?
Mango pickle, also known as Aam Ka Achar is an Indian pickle. It is made from green mangoes mixed with spices, salt and oil.
Different regions in India make mango pickle in their special way. They use spices and methods. Some pickles are very spicy. Others are a little sweet or tangy.
In North India people often use mustard oil and fennel seeds. In South India they might add curry leaves and sesame oil.
Mango pickle is usually made in the summer. This is because raw mangoes are fresh, during this time. Also sunlight helps to preserve the pickle.
Ingredients Required for Mango Pickle
Main Ingredients:
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1 kg raw mango.
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150 gm mustard oil
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3 tablespoons salt
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2 tablespoons red chilli powder
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2 tablespoons mustard seeds
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1 tablespoon fennel seeds
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1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds
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1 teaspoon turmeric powder
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1 teaspoon asafoetida ( hing )
How to Make Mango Pickle at Home
Step 1: Wash and Dry the Mangoes
Wash raw mangoes thoroughly to remove dirt and moisture. Dry them completely using a clean cloth because water can spoil the pickle.
Step 2: Cut the Mangoes
Cut mangoes into medium-sized pieces. Remove damaged or soft portions if any.
Step 3: Prepare the Spice Mix
Dry roast mustard seeds, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds lightly, then grind them coarsely. Mix with turmeric, chilli powder, salt and hing.
Step 4: Mix Mangoes with Spices
Add the spice mixture to mango pieces and mix properly so every piece gets coated evenly.
Step 5: Heat the Mustard Oil
Heat mustard oil until slightly smoky, then cool it completely. Pour the cooled oil over the mango mixture.
Step 6: Store in a Glass Jar
Transfer the pickle into a clean, dry glass jar and close the lid tightly.
Sunlight Process
Mango pickle is usually put in sunlight for 5 to 7 days. You should shake the jar a bit every day so the spices and oil get mixed up properly.
The sunlight makes the mangoes soft. It makes the pickle taste better. It also helps keep the mango pickle fresh for a time. People who make mango pickle say you should put the jar in sunlight during the day and keep it inside at night. This way the mango pickle will be really good.
Instant Mango Pickle Method
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Heat oil properly before adding spices
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Mix mangoes with warm spice oil
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Let it rest for 24 hours indoors
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Store in an airtight container
How to Store Mango Pickle Properly
Proper storage is important for increasing the shelf life of mango pickle.
Storage Tips:
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Always use dry spoons
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Store in airtight glass jars
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Keep away from moisture
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Ensure mangoes remain covered in oil
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Refrigerate after opening if needed
Experts say moisture is one of the biggest reasons homemade pickles spoil quickly.
Shelf Life of Mango Pickle
Mango pickle is a thing that can last for a long time if you store it the right way. If you keep mango pickle in oil and let it get some sunlight it will be good for a long time from 6 months to 1 year.
If you put mango pickle in the refrigerator it will last even longer than that as long as you are careful, with it.
Instant mango pickle is different it does not last long and you should eat it within a few weeks.
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Avoid These Mistakes:
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Using wet mangoes or jars
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Adding less salt or oil
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Storing pickle in plastic containers
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Using dirty spoons
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Keeping jars in humid places
These mistakes may lead to fungus growth or spoilage.
Health Benefits of Mango Pickle
When consumed in moderation, mango pickle may offer certain health benefits.
Benefits Include:
- Vitamin C
- Spices may support digestion
- Mustard oil has antibacterial properties
- Fermented pickles may help gut health
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