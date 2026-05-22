New Delhi [India], May 21: Jitendra Vaswani, founder and CEO of leading digital marketing agency DigiExe.com and investor in AI Agency KreativeMedia.io, has built businesses on the frontlines of digital transformation for years. Having witnessed firsthand how technology reshapes industries, markets, and businesses, Jitendra Vaswani is now sharing what the latest global research makes impossible to ignore: artificial intelligence is actively disrupting the global workforce, and professionals across IT, marketing, legal, finance, and administrative roles have a shrinking window between now and 2028 to adapt before the displacement becomes irreversible.

The Numbers Are Brutal and Non-Negotiable

The data behind Jitendra Vaswani’s warning is overwhelming and sourced from the world’s most credible institutions. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, surveying over 1,000 global employers representing 14 million workers, projects that 92 million jobs will be displaced by 2030. Goldman Sachs Research estimates 300 million full-time jobs globally are exposed to AI automation. The International Monetary Fund has confirmed that 40% of all jobs worldwide are significantly exposed to AI disruption, with that figure climbing to 60% in advanced economies.

The destruction is already happening at measurable scale. In just the first six months of 2025, companies reported 77,999 tech job cuts directly linked to AI adoption. Full year 2025 saw 55,000 layoffs explicitly attributed to AI by corporations announcing workforce reductions, out of 1.17 million total layoffs, the highest since the COVID pandemic. Wall Street banks have publicly committed to eliminating 200,000 roles over the next three to five years as AI absorbs entry-level and back-office functions entirely.

The corporate execution is already underway. Amazon eliminated 14,000 corporate roles citing AI-enabled leaner structures. Microsoft cut 15,000 workers. Salesforce reduced its customer support workforce by 4,000 employees, with CEO Marc Benioff stating AI now handles up to half of all company work. Workday cut 8.5% of its entire global workforce to redirect investment toward AI systems. These are not experiments. These are permanent strategic decisions made by the world’s largest employers, and they signal clearly what is coming for the broader workforce by 2028.

IT Professionals Are Not Safe — They Are Ground Zero

“There is a dangerous myth inside the technology industry,” Jitendra Vaswani says. “Developers, IT managers, and tech professionals believe their expertise protects them. The data says the exact opposite.”

Jitendra Vaswani points to Anthropic’s own labor market research, which ranks computer programmers as the most AI-exposed profession at 74.5% exposure, followed by customer service representatives at 70.1%, data entry specialists at 67.1%, and market research analysts at 64.8%. Stanford University’s Digital Economy Lab found that software developers aged 22 to 25 saw employment fall nearly 20% from their late 2022 peak in the most AI-exposed roles, a decline that held even after controlling for the tech sector, broader economic conditions, and interest rate effects.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has stated publicly that within 18 months, AI will achieve human-level performance on most professional tasks, including coding, legal work, accounting, and project management. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt corroborated this in 2025, declaring that within one year, most programming work would be performed by AI systems capable of writing, debugging, and optimizing code better than the majority of human developers.

“The IT sector is not watching the disruption from the sidelines,” Jitendra Vaswani says. “It is the first industry to be consumed by it.”

The Human Cost Nobody Is Discussing Loudly Enough

Beyond the corporate balance sheets, Jitendra Vaswani draws attention to the devastating human reality behind the statistics. Research from WeAreTenet reveals that 79% of employed women in the United States work in jobs at high risk of automation, compared to 58% of men, exposing a deeply gendered dimension of the crisis that policymakers are largely ignoring.

For young workers, the data is particularly stark. Workers aged 22 to 25 in AI-exposed occupations have already experienced a 13% decline in employment. A full 52% of adults aged 18 to 24 worry AI will negatively impact their future careers, and they are 129% more likely to fear job loss than older workers. The entry-level pipeline, the traditional pathway through which every generation has built professional expertise, is being systematically eliminated.

“We are not just talking about job losses,” Jitendra Vaswani says. “We are talking about the removal of the ladder entirely for an entire generation of young professionals who did everything right and are now discovering the rules changed overnight.”

What Every Professional Must Do Before 2028

As an AI SEO expert who has built and deployed automated content systems, AI-driven keyword intelligence platforms, and machine learning-powered growth strategies for clients worldwide, Jitendra Vaswani is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the disruption and the solution. His prescription is direct and actionable.

Master prompt engineering immediately. The ability to communicate strategically with AI systems to extract expert-level outputs is the most undervalued professional skill of the next decade, and it requires no technical background to develop. “Prompt engineering is not a tech skill,” Jitendra Vaswani says. “It is a thinking skill. Any professional can learn it in weeks, and it immediately multiplies the value of everything else they know.”

Build AI augmented expertise within your existing domain. The professionals who will command extraordinary value by 2028 are those who use AI to multiply their human expertise, not those who compete against it. An SEO strategist deploying AI for real-time competitive analysis, a lawyer using AI for research while focusing human hours on judgment, a developer using AI-generated code while architecting systems, these professionals become irreplaceable precisely because they leverage what machines cannot replicate.

Target AI native career roles actively. AI Engineer positions are growing at over 140%. AI Solutions Architect, Prompt Engineer, and AI Product Manager roles are expanding at 35 to 110% annually. The WEF projects 170 million new jobs created by 2030 but exclusively for those who prepared.

“The window to adapt is not five years away,” Jitendra Vaswani says. “It is eighteen months. The professionals who treat this moment with the urgency it deserves will inherit the economy that emerges. Everyone else is running out of time.”