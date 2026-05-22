Babar Azam or Salman Agha? PCB Set To Sack Shan Masood As Test Captain, Search For New Skipper Begins | Report

Babar Azam Test Captain: Pakistan cricket team stooped to yet another low recently as they lost to Bangladesh in a two-match series away from home. Led by Shan Masood, this was the second time the Asian nation was whitewashed by the Bangla Tigers. Following this loss, reports are emerging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be looking at a possible change in regime. Captain Shan Masood is set to lose his leadership spot as Pakistan looks for his replacement. Former skipper Babar Azam emerges as an option, while T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is another possible option for the Pakistan team management to consider.

Shan Masood, who is one of the oldest players in the Pakistan cricket team, might be looking to bid a farewell to his cricketing career. The 36-year-old has been leading the side in 2023. Under his captaincy, the Pakistan team has been whitewashed by Bangladesh both at home and away from home. Before the historic loss, Pakistan had not lost even a single test match against Bangladesh.

Shan Masood set to be sacked as Pakistan test captain

Shan Masood, the captain of Pakistan, is expected to face the wrath of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi following yet another Test series defeat. The Pakistan management supported the captain, but the board has reached a breaking point due to subpar Test results. Under his captaincy, the Pakistan team has lost 12 of 16 matches, resulting in a meagre win percentage of 25%. Geo News says that either Salman Ali Agha or Babar Azam will take Shan Masood’s place as Pakistan’s Test captain.

Babar Azam to replace Shan Masood as test captain

Babar Azam emerges as a possible option to replace Shan Masood as test captain. The right-handed batter had previously captained the Pakistan team in 20 matches. In those 20 games, the Pakistan team won 10 of their games, with Azam boasting a 50% win percentage. Given that he has the experience of leading this team, Babar, despite his up-and-down form in the last few years, is a possible option to replace Shan Masood. In the only test he played in the series against Bangladesh, Azam shone and scored a half-century in the first innings.

PCB to give Salman Ali Agha test captaincy

Salman Ali Agha, who leads the Pakistan team in the shortest format, is another possible option to replace Shan Masood. With him already leading the T20I team, PCB certainly looks at the all-rounder with a degree of responsibility. He has decent numbers in the longest with the bat in hand. Having played 25 tests, Agha has scored more than 1,500 runs, averaging almost 40. He has scored three centuries and 12 fifties.

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