IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra & Solan Face Storms, Landslide Risk and Travel Disruptions

Himachal Pradesh is getting a lot of rain now because the weather is not stable. The weather people say that places like Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Solan will get a lot of rain in the few days. The India Meteorological Department says there will be storms with strong winds and a lot of rain in the high mountains. People who live there and tourists need to be careful in areas where landslides can happen. The rain has already made it cooler in Himachal Pradesh, which’s nice after the warm weather but it is also causing problems for people who need to travel.

The India Meteorological Department says it will rain a lot in Himachal Pradesh, in the middle and high mountains. Most places will get light to rain but some places will get a lot of rain with big storms and lightning. The wind will also be strong when there are storms in the high mountains.

The government is warning people that the weather can change quickly and cause landslides and rocks to fall. People who are traveling on the highways and mountain roads need to be careful and not travel during the worst of the rain.

The temperature has gone down a lot in Himachal Pradesh because of the rain. Shimla and the areas around it are cooler during the day. It is cold at night. In places like Bilaspur and Una it is still warm. Not as warm as it usually is this time of year. The highest temperature in the state is between 18°C to 25°C in the mountains and the lowest temperature is around 8°C to 14°C depending on how high you’re. It will probably stay cool because it will keep raining.

There is a risk of landslides in the mountains because the rain is making the ground wet. Places like the road from Shimla to Kinnaur, the road from Mandi to Kullu and parts of Chamba are in danger. The government is telling people to stay from the sides of the mountains and not to stop on the road where it is not stable. They have teams to help in case something bad happens.

The rain is causing problems for tourists in Himachal Pradesh. Places like Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala are getting rain, which is making it hard for people to travel and do things. The hotels are still getting booked,. People are not doing things like trekking, river rafting and camping because it is not safe.

The weather people think it will keep raining for a few days with some sunshine sometimes.. The high mountains will probably get more rain, than the flat areas.

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