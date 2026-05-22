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Home > India News > Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained

Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained

Bakra Eid 2026 will be celebrated with prayers, Qurbani rituals and festive gatherings after the sighting of the Zil Hijjah moon. The festival highlights sacrifice, charity, faith and togetherness among Muslims worldwide.

Bakra Eid 2026
Bakra Eid 2026

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 18:23 IST

Bakra Eid 2026: Bakra Eid is a big deal for Muslims all around the world. It is also known as Eid ul Adha. This festival is about Prophet Ibrahim and how much he loved and obeyed God. He was even willing to give up his son because God told him to.

In India people will probably celebrate Bakra Eid in June 2026.. They have to see the crescent moon first.

Some countries like India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan and Bangladesh might celebrate Bakra Eid on days. This is because they look at the moon in their area and follow the Islamic calendar. Bakra Eid is a time, for Muslims and they wait for it every year.

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Moon Sighting for Eid ul Adha 2026

The date of Eid ul Adha is figured out by looking for the moon of Zil Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. Some important people, like committees and Islamic scholars in India tell everyone when Eid ul Adha is going to be after they see the new moon.

If people can see the moon on the night they think it will appear, then Eid ul Adha, which is also called Bakra Eid, will happen on that day. But sometimes the weather is bad and it is hard to see the moon so Eid al-Adha might be on a day in different countries.

Bakra Eid 2026 Namaz Timings 

  • Delhi – Around 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM

  • Mumbai – Around 6:30 AM

  • Hyderabad – Around 6:15 AM

  • Lucknow – Around 5:45 AM

  • Kolkata – Around 5:30 AM

  • Bengaluru – Around 6:00 AM

What is Qurbani? Rules & Guidelines Explained

Qurbani is when Muslims sacrifice animals to honour Prophet Ibrahim. They do this during Eid ul Adha to show faith and obedience like him. People who can afford it sacrifice goats, sheep, cows or camels. This is according to traditions. Muslims do Qurbani to follow Prophet Ibrahims example. The animals are sacrificed to please Allah. Qurbani is a part of Eid ul Adha.

How Bakra Eid is Celebrated in India

Bakra Eid is a time for prayers and giving to people who are not as lucky. We also get to be with our family. Have lots of delicious food. People put on their clothes go see their relatives and wish each other a happy Eid after they finish praying.

Many families give food and money to people who do not have a lot during Bakra Eid.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow have gatherings for Bakra Eid and lots of markets, with fun things to buy during this time.

Bakra Eid 2026 Preparations & Markets

Before Bakra Eid people set up markets to sell animals in places in India. In these markets people buy goats and other animals for Qurbani.

At the time shopping areas get really crowded with people buying lots of things like clothes and shoes and perfumes and sweets and things they need for their homes, for Bakra Eid.

People are also using the internet to book Qurbani and pay for it online. This is something that a lot of people have started doing in the last few years for Bakra Eid.

Bakra Eid 2026 Holiday & School/Office Updates

Bakra Eid is a holiday in India. This means that people do not have to go to work or school on Bakra Eid. Schools and colleges are closed on Bakra Eid. Banks and government offices are also closed on Bakra Eid.

Private companies might give their employees a holiday on Bakra Eid. This depends on the rules, in that area. What the company decides.

State governments usually tell people about the holiday a little before Bakra Eid. They do this so everyone knows that Bakra Eid is a holiday.

Popular Dishes on Bakra Eid

Popular Bakra Eid Dishes:

  • Mutton Biryani

  • Korma

  • Seekh Kebabs

  • Nihari

  • Sheer Khurma

  • Haleem

  • Mutton Curry

Also Read :  https://www.newsx.com/india/nautapa-2026-rules-follow-these-important-dos-and-donts-during-the-9-days-of-extreme-heat-223600

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Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained
Tags: Bakra Eid 2026 IndiaBakra Eid Holiday IndiaBakra Eid Namaz TimingsBakrid Moon Sighting 2026Eid ul Adha 2026 DateEid ul Adha Celebration IndiaQurbani Rules Explained

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Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained

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Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained
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