A flight from Ireland to Pakistan that was forced to return to Dublin early after Muslim passengers were given a traditional Irish breakfast of pork sausages before the journey became controversial. The chartered flight, which left Dublin for Islamabad last September, was carrying 24 Pakistani men who were to be deported. The incident subsequently emerged in a report to the human rights monitoring body “which criticised parts of the operation, especially the pre-takeoff meal. Human rights monitor called the meal “inappropriate”

Ireland Deportation Flight Sparks Outrage

Human Rights Call It “Inappropriate”

The report says the Pakistani deportees were detained last night in three different prisons before their departure. Reportedly, two passengers were classified as “high risk” because of previous convictions. The deportation process was said to be respectful to the “rights and dignity of the returnees,” but the quality and appropriateness of the food were noted as an area of concern.

The monitor had said it was “inappropriate” to serve pork sausages as part of a full Irish breakfast, but the standards of the meals overall were poor. It came as it is alleged that documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Deportation efforts tightened by Ireland

The charter plane heading to Pakistan is just one of many steps that Ireland has taken as part of its immigration enforcement strategy that focuses on deporting those illegally residing in Ireland.

Deportation flight from Dublin to Muslim‑majority Pakistan serves PORK SAUSAGES Full Irish breakfast served to 24 deportees, with halal food ‘not specified in flight brief’ — operation deemed ‘humane’ and ‘respectful of dignity’ Source: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/Cpfol4x0F6 — RT (@RT_com) May 19, 2026

According to the reports, the deportation process cost almost £410,000, while the Irish government organised other deportation flights from Ireland to Georgia, Nigeria, and Romania in 2025.

Overall, there were 200+ deportations conducted via charter flights, which cost the government almost £1 million. Currently, Ireland provides financial aid of up to €8,000 for asylum seekers who willingly choose to be repatriated to their homeland. If they do not comply with deportation requests, they could end up being forcibly removed from Ireland. The charter plane to Pakistan had members of the Garda force, a medical practitioner, an interpreter, and an independent observer assigned to monitor the deportation process.

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