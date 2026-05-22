Dhurandhar in Real Life? Shahid Afridi’s Throwback Photo With Pakistani Gangster Uzair Baloch Goes Viral | SEE PIC

An old picture of former Pakistan captain and cricketer Shahid Afridi sitting with notorious gangster Uzair Baloch has exploded all over social media lately. People are shocked not just by the picture itself, but by what it reveals about Afridi’s associations during a private iftar gathering. Uzair Baloch has a long, ugly history of crime, including terror links connected to India, and now fans can’t ignore the connection. Some are even pointing to the film Dhurandhar, where a character based on Baloch appears on screen, stirring things up even more. The whole thing raises tough questions, especially about why parts of Indian society continue to shower Afridi with praise, despite his repeated negative remarks about the country and its armed forces.







The Shocking Connection to the Dhurandhar Movie

Fans are obsessed with this huge social media drama, and honestly, they can’t believe the viral photo is directly tied to the famous movie Dhurandhar. The film dove deep into the gritty world of crime, spotlighting gangster Uzair Baloch; Danish Pandor nailed that role, by the way. Now, seeing Shahid Afridi, an international sports legend, hanging out with the real-life mafia boss from the movie?

It feels surreal, like the line between what’s real and what’s just movie magic has pretty much disappeared. People online are convinced this photo proves the criminal networks shown in Dhurandhar really do have major sway over big-name public figures, not just in the movies but in real life too.

Gangster Uzair Baloch And His Massive Criminal History

This is the evident capturing of a viral picture, which shows Shahid Afridi being pictured comfortably in close quarters with Uzair Baloch, more famously known as one of the most notorious criminals. Dhurandhar Baloch has an extensively documented history of committing atrocious murders, massive drug smuggling, and consistently assisting terror strikes upon India, as is shown quite explicitly in the movie.

Shahid Afridi Anti India Mentality And Outrage Against His Supporters

The resurfaced photo has brought back serious debates on the attitude of Shahid Afridi in public. Regularly making extremely provocative public statements, often aimed directly at the Indian Army, as well as constantly being in international headlines, with some reports even alleging he attended terror training camps. The viral post had also lashed out against sections of the liberal Indian society and some secular Indian cricketers who are still reportedly in carnal embrace with him.

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