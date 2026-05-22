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Home > Sports News > Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M

Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain brutally reacts after a viral tweet reveals she reportedly earns £34M annually compared to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's £28M salary.

Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M (Image Source: X)
Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 19:28 IST

The internet is totally divided after a viral social media post directly compared the tens of millions that two very different jobs earn a year. A popular football profile, Transfer News Live, posted a jaw-dropping figure on X to say Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is currently earning c£28M per season, while OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain reportedly earns an incredible £34M a year. The revelation instantly started a heated global discussion among avid football fans about wealth distribution in modern times. But it all escalated even further when Sophie’s viral post was actually seen by Sophie Rain herself, who slammed ‘the haters’ with a brutal, savage quote of her own, which read, ” Hate the game, not the player, to silence her online critics.

Sophie Rain Vs Erling Haaland Earning Comparison

The financial figures mentioned in the tweet have utterly blown away old-school football followers. Haaland is literally good enough to be regarded as the best, most complete striker on earth, destroying the Premier League and actually winning huge trophies for Manchester City. We should all be well aware that his yearly earnings of £28M are spot on for him being the global megastar sportsman, playing at the absolute pinnacle of professional sport. In contrast, watching a twenty-year-old internet personality comfortably surpass the income of a world-class athlete with £34M worth of pure digital subscriptions has sparked huge debates around how far the modern creator economy destroys what even high-profile sports contracts are able to do.

Who Is Sophie Rain?

In case you don’t follow the digital creator space at all, Sophie Rain is currently an extremely well-known social media influencer and adult content creator who really shot into outer space in terms of online popularity, originally coming from platforms like TikTok to Instagram. This transformed her into a multi-million dollar earning OnlyFans content creator to become one of the highest earners on the whole platform, literally overnight. She has exuded confidence, in all sorts of self-belief, to show her beauty and be unremorseful about being one of the most sought-after successful online personas.

Sophie Rain And Premier League Connection

Ironically, this gigantic financial comparison isn’t the first time Sophie Rain has been strongly associated with the professional football sphere. Back at the start of the year, an enormous rumour vigorously went viral on social media stating that the very skilled Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres was, in fact, her highest paying OnlyFans subscriber, with some outrageous and digital rumours claiming that the Swedish international had spent over four million dollars on her exclusive material. Although eventually refuted by both parties, this enormous made-up rumour totally dominated the web for weeks on end, firmly entwining the digital content creator with the gigantic support of Premier League football clubs.

Also Read: Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

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Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M
Tags: Erling Haalanderling haaland salaryfootball player salariesManchester Cityonlyfans creatorpremier leagueSophie Rainsophie rain onlyfans earningViktor GyokeresViral Tweet

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Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M
Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M
Sophie Rain vs Erling Haaland: OnlyFans Star Reacts After Reportedly Earning £34M Compared to Manchester City Superstar’s £28M
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